College men’s golf: Livingstone in D-II regional; Barr shines Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

From staff reports

Livingstone’s men’s golf team will play in the Division II Championships.

Regional play will be held on May 11-13 at four sites.

Livingstone will play in the 10-team Atlantic/East Regional in Lebanon, Pa., as the No. 10 seed.

The Blue Bears and Virginia Union were among the at-large teams chosen. Fayetteville State was an automatic qualifier as CIAA champion.

At a minimum, the top three teams in each regional and the top two golfers not with one of the qualifying teams will advance to the national championship tournament to be conducted on May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio.

High Point University golfer Charlie Barr, from Salisbury, shot 2-under for two rounds and placed third in the Big South Conference Championships held in Ninety Six, S.C.

UNC Greensboro golfer Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) shot 4-over for three rounds and tied for 26th in the Southern Conference Championships held in Georgia.

Lyerly made more pars — 42 — than anyone in the tournament.

The selection show of teams and individuals for the Division I championships will be aired on the Golf Channel on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

University of Richmond’s Michael Childress missed the Atlantic 10 Championships due to illness. Richmond finished fifth in Orlando.