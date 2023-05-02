Blotter for May 2: Two arrested after leading authorities on chase in stolen vehicle Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

SALISBURY —Two 19-year-olds face numerous charges stemming from a Monday morning incident involving a stolen vehicle and police chase that ended on the campus of Livingstone College.

Jerell Jakai Cohen faces the most charges, including breaking and entering, larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude, speeding and reckless driving to endanger.

Elijah Edwards faces charges for aiding and abetting and resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer, non-assault.

Both men were arrested shortly before 8 a.m. on Livingstone’s campus after a flight from law enforcement. Details surrounding the chase and the events leading up to it were not available by the Salisbury Post deadline.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

A woman was reportedly the victim of larceny that occurred in the 100 block of Bk Avenue in Rockwell between 6-6:10 p.m. on April 25.

A woman was reportedly the victim of a texting scam that occurred in the 7300 block of Beaver Road in Kannapolis between noon on April 20 and noon on April 21.

An automobile-accessories larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury around 9:23 a.m. on April 28. A catalytic converter was taken.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Ellis Road Loop in Salisbury around 10:43 a.m. on April 28. The victim left his backpack blower on the tailgate of his truck.

A theft from a mailbox reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove around 4:21 p.m on April 28.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Martha Jane Road in Rockwell between noon on April 24 and 12:28 p.m. on April 29. The total estimated loss was $800.

A noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of Knight Farm Road in Kannapolis around 10:39 p.m. on April 29.

Allen Martin Ruiz, 26, was charged with felony assault serious bodily injury on April 27.

Gwendolyn Denise Boyde, 51, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 27.

Omar Elijah Boyd, 19, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 27.

Jason Douglas Memon, 32, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on April 27.

Amanda Elaine Sawyer, 35, was charged as a felony fugitive from justice on April 28.

Yasmany Argudin Lopez, 35, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on April 28.

John Lee Leazer, 39, was charged as a habitual felon on April 28.

Justin Blake Farrington, 31, was charged with felony tampering/interfering with an electronic monitoring device on April 28.

Tamika Lasheigh Burleson, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-1 controlled substance on April 29.

In Salisbury Police reports