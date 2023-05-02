Blotter for May 2: Two arrested after leading authorities on chase in stolen vehicle
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023
SALISBURY —Two 19-year-olds face numerous charges stemming from a Monday morning incident involving a stolen vehicle and police chase that ended on the campus of Livingstone College.
Jerell Jakai Cohen faces the most charges, including breaking and entering, larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude, speeding and reckless driving to endanger.
Elijah Edwards faces charges for aiding and abetting and resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer, non-assault.
Both men were arrested shortly before 8 a.m. on Livingstone’s campus after a flight from law enforcement. Details surrounding the chase and the events leading up to it were not available by the Salisbury Post deadline.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office
- A woman was reportedly the victim of larceny that occurred in the 100 block of Bk Avenue in Rockwell between 6-6:10 p.m. on April 25.
- A woman was reportedly the victim of a texting scam that occurred in the 7300 block of Beaver Road in Kannapolis between noon on April 20 and noon on April 21.
- An automobile-accessories larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury around 9:23 a.m. on April 28. A catalytic converter was taken.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Ellis Road Loop in Salisbury around 10:43 a.m. on April 28. The victim left his backpack blower on the tailgate of his truck.
- A theft from a mailbox reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove around 4:21 p.m on April 28.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Martha Jane Road in Rockwell between noon on April 24 and 12:28 p.m. on April 29. The total estimated loss was $800.
- A noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of Knight Farm Road in Kannapolis around 10:39 p.m. on April 29.
- Allen Martin Ruiz, 26, was charged with felony assault serious bodily injury on April 27.
- Gwendolyn Denise Boyde, 51, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 27.
- Omar Elijah Boyd, 19, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 27.
- Jason Douglas Memon, 32, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on April 27.
- Amanda Elaine Sawyer, 35, was charged as a felony fugitive from justice on April 28.
- Yasmany Argudin Lopez, 35, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on April 28.
- John Lee Leazer, 39, was charged as a habitual felon on April 28.
- Justin Blake Farrington, 31, was charged with felony tampering/interfering with an electronic monitoring device on April 28.
- Tamika Lasheigh Burleson, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-1 controlled substance on April 29.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street between 1:50 p.m. on March 29 and 8:32 a.m. on April 28. The total estimated loss was $2,224.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1900 block of Mooresville Road between 7 p.m. on April 24 and 10 a.m. on April 26. The total estimated loss was $100.
- A woman was reportedly assaulted in the 300 block of Crown Point Drive around 5:30 a.m. on April 29.
- A burglary was reported in the 600 block of North Long Street between 6:01 p.m. on April 28 and 10 a.m. on April 29. The total estimated loss was $1,050.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 8:40 a.m.-12:55 p.m. on April 29.
- A bicycle was reportedly stolen in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard between 12:57-1 p.m. on April 29. The total estimated loss was $150.
- A firearm was reportedly stolen in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard around 7:03 a.m. on April 29. The total estimated loss was $250.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 2200 block of Welch Road between noon on April 26 and 9:26 p.m. on April 29. The total estimated loss was $200.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred at the intersection of Old Wilkesboro Road and Partee Street around 1:22 a.m. on April 30.
- Shots were reportedly fired into an occupied property in the 500 block of West Council Street between 1:30-1:55 a.m. on April 30.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Lakewood Drive between 1:50-1:57 a.m. on April 30.
- Shots were reportedly fired into a vehicle in the 700 block of South Fulton Street between 2-2:57 a.m. on April 30.
- A report of shots being fired in the 200 block of 14th Street was taken around 11:10 a.m. on April 30.
- A shooting reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of North Church Street between 4:19-4:21 on April 30.
- A breaking and entering reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Morlan Park Road at 7:12 p.m. on April 30. The total estimated loss was $1,900.
- Jeremiah Emmanual Billingslea, 26, was charged with breaking and entering vehicles on April 28.
- Tyrell Kemond Blakeney, 26, was charged with misdemeanor assault on female on April 29.