Man kidnaps ex, demands ransom, flees authorities Published 10:04 am Monday, May 1, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was arrested in Salisbury on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and demanding a ransom for her return before leading police officers on a brief chase.

Jimmie Earl Woodard, 54, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, assault on a female, extortion, felony fleeing to elude, motor-vehicle larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol.

According to Salisbury Police reports, Woodard went to a residence in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive shortly before 4 p.m., where he engaged his ex-girlfriend and her family in a threatening manner before driving off in a Kia Sportage with the woman.

As Woodard was driving, he reportedly contacted his ex-girlfriend’s mother and demanded $500 for her safe return, to which the mother agreed. Upon his return to the home, Salisbury Police officers were waiting for him.

A car chase ensued, which did not last long. Woodard stopped near the intersection of Elm and Stanley streets, where officers took him into custody.