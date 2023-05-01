Man kidnaps ex, demands ransom, flees authorities

Published 10:04 am Monday, May 1, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Jimmie Woodard

SALISBURY — A man was arrested in Salisbury on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and demanding a ransom for her return before leading police officers on a brief chase.

Jimmie Earl Woodard, 54, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, assault on a female, extortion, felony fleeing to elude, motor-vehicle larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol.

According to Salisbury Police reports, Woodard went to a residence in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive shortly before 4 p.m., where he engaged his ex-girlfriend and her family in a threatening manner before driving off in a Kia Sportage with the woman.

As Woodard was driving, he reportedly contacted his ex-girlfriend’s mother and demanded $500 for her safe return, to which the mother agreed. Upon his return to the home, Salisbury Police officers were waiting for him.

A car chase ensued, which did not last long. Woodard stopped near the intersection of Elm and Stanley streets, where officers took him into custody.

More Crime

Salisbury PD investigating fatal hit-and-run

Blotter for April 29

Blotter for April 28: Thieves take truck from lawn care company

Blotter: East Ridge Road resident’s home damaged by BB gunfire

Print Article