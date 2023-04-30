Salisbury City Council to discuss new fire station on Mahaley Avenue at Tuesday’s meeting Published 12:05 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury Finance Director Wade Furches and Fire Chief Bob Parnell will discuss an installment financing agreement of $10.5 million for construction of a new Fire Station No. 3 at 150 Mahaley Ave. at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Council members will also hold a public hearing and consider adopting a resolution of intent requesting approval of the local government commission at the meeting at city hall.

Other agenda items are:

Information Technology Administrative Specialist Claire Karriker will be recognized by council for being named Communities in Schools Volunteer of the Year for Hanford Dole Elementary School.

Mayor Karen Alexander will be making the following observances for the month of May: National Day Of Prayer, Drinking Water Week, National Prevention Week, National Skilled Nursing Care Week, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Better Hearing and Speech Month, Exercise is Medicine Month, Jewish Heritage Month, and Mental Health Awareness Month.

Council will receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak by Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. People who wish to speak in person can sign up in council chambers before the meeting takes place. If anyone is unable to speak during the meeting, they can submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.

Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves and Bell Tower Green, Inc. President Bill Wagoner will present to council an update regarding the Bell Tower Green Park as part of the annual report.

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Director Jim Behmer, Assistant Director Jason Wilson, and Finance Director Wade Furches will give a FY2023-2024 Salisbury-Rowan Utilities budget update to council.

Urban Design Planner Alyssa Nelson will ask council to consider a downtown revitalization incentive grant request for up to $155,000 to assist with a building rehabilitation, residential production, and a fire suppression project located at 126-130 North Main Street. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.

She will ask council to consider a downtown revitalization incentive grant request for up to $75,000 to assist with a building rehabilitation project located at 110 South Main Street. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter. Nelson will ask council to consider a downtown revitalization incentive grant request for up to $105,000 to assist with a building rehabilitation, residential creation, and fire suppression project located at 125 South Main St. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.

Nelson will ask council to consider a downtown revitalization incentive grant request for up to $140,000 to assist with a building rehabilitation and residential production project located at 211 East Innes Street. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.

Nelson will ask council to consider a downtown revitalization incentive grant request for up to $30,000 to assist with a building rehabilitation and residential creation project located at 322 East Council St. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.