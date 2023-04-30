Police chief out at Livingstone College Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

SALISBURY — The Livingstone Police Chief officially tendered his resignation after only two months on the job.

Renarde D. Earl was named vice president of public safety and chief of police for Livingstone College in February.

Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis named Earl, a graduate of N.C. Central University, to the position.

Earl served for four years at Fayetteville State University as associate vice chancellor for police/public safety and chief of police and recently retired from there.

He served as chief/director of campus police and public safety at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem for nearly 15 years.

According to a Livingstone College spokesperson, who confirmed the resignation, since Earl’s departure represents a personnel matter, no additional information or comments would be available.