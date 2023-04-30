Kannapolis Farmers Market opens Thursday

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2023 season on Thursday, May 4. The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. The market continues through September.

Returning and new vendors offer a variety of local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

This season will include pop-up features including live music, Cabarrus County Library demonstrations and Chick-fil-a mobile vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time. Most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

