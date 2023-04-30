First Minority Business Trade Show helps spread word for entrepreneurs Published 12:07 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

1 of 4

SALISBURY — Small businesses need local support to make a true impact and to continue what they are passionate about. After a year of planning and trying for several years to get it off the ground, the Rowan Chamber of Commerce finally put on the first Minority Business Trade Show on Thursday afternoon at the Livingstone College Hospitality Center to help local minority businesses meet with each other and to spread the word of what they are doing.

“The whole goal of this is to encourage everyone in the community to increase the percent of business they do with locally owned, women owned, minority owned businesses in our community,” Rowan County Chamber of Commerce President Elaine Spalding said. “We wanted this event to really showcase the various products and services that are business community has available.”

It was a festive event complete with a DJ, food and drink and several prizes. For those who got a chance to mingle and network, the trade show was a great opportunity to increase business prospects.

Angelique Singleton started the idea for Ang’s Fancy Sweet Treats during COVID by making caramel apples and later branched out to other desserts. She’s grateful she can have a place to interact with others like her.

“It brings a lot of diversity out and helps minorities get their names and businesses out, so I really like it,” Singleton said.

The trade show attracted several elected officials, including Salisbury City Council member David Post, who had a booth on site. Landis Mayor Meredith Smith walked around to get a firsthand sense of what local businesses are doing and trying to accomplish.

“There are tons of things here that I never even knew in Spencer or East Spencer or different locations in Granite. … For me, it’s the diversity of different things that everybody does. Whether it be food, insurance, real estate, just different things that everybody is a part of, that’s an awesome thing to see. It’s not just the same thing at every table,” Smith said.

Spalding said plans are already in the works for a Minority Business Trade Show again next year.