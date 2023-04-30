Commissioners to hold public hearing on updated Macy’s investment, job numbers

On Jan. 18, 2022, commissioners approved an incentive grant to Macy’s based on 2,500 full-time jobs, 2,600 part-time jobs and an investment of $584.3 million, making it the largest economic development announcement in the county’s history.

Since then, Macy’s has finalized its payroll and capital investment plans. While there won’t be as many full-time jobs, the total capital investment has increased to $640.6 million.

According to a memo sent to the commissioners from Scott Shelton, vice president of the Rowan County Economic Development Council, Macy’s “will create 1,317 full-time jobs, 383 part-time jobs, and 2,260 seasonal jobs by the end of 2030.”

The memo also states that the average salary for new full-time jobs will increase from $37, 607 to $44,610 and it is now estimated that the project will generate approximately $41.5 million in total tax revenue to the county by fiscal year 2038-2039.

In other action, the commissioners will hold another public hearing on a change in a zoning ordinance to allow drinking places to operate at agritourism sites in the county.