Commissioners to hold public hearing on updated Macy’s investment, job numbers
Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023
SALISBURY — A public hearing on the revised investment and job numbers for the 1.4 million-square-foot fulfillment center being built by national department store company Macy’s will be held Monday at the Rowan County Board of Commissioners meeting.
On Jan. 18, 2022, commissioners approved an incentive grant to Macy’s based on 2,500 full-time jobs, 2,600 part-time jobs and an investment of $584.3 million, making it the largest economic development announcement in the county’s history.
Since then, Macy’s has finalized its payroll and capital investment plans. While there won’t be as many full-time jobs, the total capital investment has increased to $640.6 million.
According to a memo sent to the commissioners from Scott Shelton, vice president of the Rowan County Economic Development Council, Macy’s “will create 1,317 full-time jobs, 383 part-time jobs, and 2,260 seasonal jobs by the end of 2030.”
The memo also states that the average salary for new full-time jobs will increase from $37, 607 to $44,610 and it is now estimated that the project will generate approximately $41.5 million in total tax revenue to the county by fiscal year 2038-2039.
In other action, the commissioners will hold another public hearing on a change in a zoning ordinance to allow drinking places to operate at agritourism sites in the county.