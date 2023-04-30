Chamber’s dragon boat festival returns July 22 Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

SALISBURY — The ninth annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Shrine Club on High Rock Lake (6480 Long Ferry Road). Team entries, corporate sponsorships and vendor opportunities are open at www.rowanchamberdragonboat.org .

“We appreciate our dragon boat sponsors, teams, vendors and volunteers. The chamber would like to especially thank Committee Chairman Daniel Matangira, who has inspired us to make 2023 the best festival ever. This fundraiser benefits our small business programs and services and is a wonderful team building exercise,.” said chamber President Elaine Spalding in a news release.

Event Chair Matangira said he is looking forward to his fourth year as chair of the festival. “Although I love winning, and our team did not last year, we are back and in fine shape for 2023. The best part of the Dragon Boat Festival for me is seeing how the festival committee develops new concepts to enhance the experience for the competitors and spectators alike. You can feel the community spirit as attendees visit the sponsor and vendor booths and food trucks. We all gel as truly one community, a celebration of community and cultural exchange which leads to the event getting better every year.”

Among sponsors are:

Gold sponsors Hotwire Communications, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, and Trinity Oak/Lutheran Services Carolinas have renewed, and the category is sold out.

A few Silver sponsorships are still available and will join Salisbury-based employers: Ahold Delhaize/Food Lion LLC, Catawba College, New Sarum Brewing Company, and Matangira Recycling/Cardinal Tire, LLC.

There is an exclusive opportunity for an overall Presenting sponsorship which will garner several benefits and amenities during the largest organized gathering on High Rock Lake.

The Bronze sponsorship level is the best value for Rowan County businesses, which includes a team entry with reserved tent placement, VIP parking and invitations to the chamber’s hospitality tent, and recognition announcements throughout the festival day.

Competition will be limited to 30 teams, and more than 20 already signed up.

The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival has traditionally been the largest annual spectator event held on High Rock Lake, the second largest lake in North Carolina. The event is free to attend and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. No pets, coolers or outside food are allowed. Parking is $5 per car and available in adjacent lots to the Shrine Club. Rowan Tourism will provide trolley rides between the parking areas and the Shrine Club property.