Carolina Artists spring show benefits Spencer Woman’s Club Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

Carolina Artists has many talented artists who recently displayed a wide variety of artwork at the Carolina Artists’ Spring Show & Sale.

The show was a benefit for the Spencer Woman’s Club to assist with various community projects it sponsors. It was attended both days by many art lovers who found paintings, jewelry and photography to take home.

The members of the Salisbury Redbud Garden Club provided a fresh arrangement for the meet the artist reception. Jared Johnson with Humana Insurance provided several door prizes and members of the Spencer Woman’s Club assisted as well.

The next exhibit will be the annual Art Expo that is scheduled in September at the Salisbury Civic Center. It is a three-day show that is judged and cash prizes awarded to the artists.

The Carolina Artists guild meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 N. Church St. (use the North Jackson Street entrance). An interactive art or demonstration is usually presented at each meeting. Guests are welcome to attend. The club is open to beginners, seasoned artists, photographers or just art lovers.

For more information, contact Cherrathee Hager 704-490-2001.