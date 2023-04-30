Blotter for April 29

In Salisbury Police reports

An assault by hands, feet or fist reportedly occurred in the 800 block of East Innes Street between 3 a.m.-10 p.m. on April 27.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Oliver Road in Rockwell between 4:21 p.m. on March 2 and 4:21 p.m. on April 26.

A burglary by forced entry reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Faith Road between noon on March 27 and noon on April 22. The total estimated loss was $500.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of North Clay Street between 9 p.m. on April 26 and 11:45 a.m. on April 27.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Miscellaneous property damage was reported in the 80000 block of I-85 North near Long Ferry Road at 11:38 p.m., on April 26.

Construction tools were reportedly stolen from a construction site in the 200 block of Peach Orchard Road in Salisbury between 8 a.m on April 5 and 8 a.m. on April 25.

A fraud that occurred in the 300 block of Eastside Drive in China Grove reportedly took place between 6:17 p.m. on August 31, 2021 and 6:17 p.m. on April 26.

Kevin Dewayne Ghent, 40, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping on April 26.

Elijah Ohmari Redfern, 25, was charged with felony federal indictment on April 26.

Matthew Ryan Butler, 18, was charged with misdemeanor unlawful movement on April 26.