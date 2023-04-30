Blotter for April 29
Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023
In Salisbury Police reports
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of North Clay Street between 9 p.m. on April 26 and 11:45 a.m. on April 27.
- A burglary by forced entry reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Faith Road between noon on March 27 and noon on April 22. The total estimated loss was $500.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Oliver Road in Rockwell between 4:21 p.m. on March 2 and 4:21 p.m. on April 26.
- An assault by hands, feet or fist reportedly occurred in the 800 block of East Innes Street between 3 a.m.-10 p.m. on April 27.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Miscellaneous property damage was reported in the 80000 block of I-85 North near Long Ferry Road at 11:38 p.m., on April 26.
- Construction tools were reportedly stolen from a construction site in the 200 block of Peach Orchard Road in Salisbury between 8 a.m on April 5 and 8 a.m. on April 25.
- A fraud that occurred in the 300 block of Eastside Drive in China Grove reportedly took place between 6:17 p.m. on August 31, 2021 and 6:17 p.m. on April 26.
- Kevin Dewayne Ghent, 40, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping on April 26.
- Elijah Ohmari Redfern, 25, was charged with felony federal indictment on April 26.
- Matthew Ryan Butler, 18, was charged with misdemeanor unlawful movement on April 26.
- Jasmine Elizabeth Fink, 19, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 26.