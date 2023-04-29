Rose show scheduled for May 13 Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan Rose Society’s 62nd annual show is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at the Civic Center, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S.

This year’s show will bring together North Carolina and South Carolina (the Carolina District of the American Rose Society) rose exhibitors with over 50 awards given in the “Horticultural Schedule” (hybrid teas, grandifloras, floribundas, climbing, miniatures, mini-floras, etc.) and 15 awards given including the District Challenge classes. The theme for the artistic design categories is “Nothing Could Be Finer Than To Be In Carolina.” You do not need to be a member of a Rose Society to enter a rose or arrangement in the competition. For any questions or more information call Sara Hill at 704-642-1612. The doors open for exhibitors at 6 a.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and open to the public from 1-5 p.m.

The Rowan Rose Society, established in 1957, began a way to establish a rose display garden — one to serve as an educational and teaching garden for those who love roses as well as a display of color for Salisbury. The Rowan Rose Society Triangle Rose Garden is located on West Innes Street in front of Summersett Funeral Home. The garden continues to be cared for by its members.