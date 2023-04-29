Recent 4-H competitive event results Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Rowan 4-H’ers have been busy preparing for and competing in numerous 4-H events over the last few months.

In March, 4-H’ers from the Happy Trails 4-H Club participated in the N.C. 4-H Horse Bowl & Hippology contests in Raleigh. This was a unique learning opportunity for these young 4-H’ers who are interested in horses. Participants included Lainey Plott, Lynlee Propst, Kyann Race, John Tucker and Rosalie Wells.

On April 14, 4-H’ers competed in the N.C. 4-H Dairy Judging Contest held in Winston-Salem. They evaluated dairy cows and heifers and gave oral reasons to explain their placings. The Rowan County 4-H team placed 1st in the state. Team members included Brinley Batts, Kennedy Clawson, Talton Correll and Sarah Waller.

On April 21, Rowan County 4-H held our annual County Activity Day, an event full of activities that 4-H’ers can compete and participate in. At this event, 4-H’ers participated in 4-H presentations, talent, and expressive arts competitions and events. All of these 4-H’ers were creative and had to get out of their comfort zone as they participated.

In 4-H presentations, youths gave a 5- to 12-minute speaking presentation, complete with displays and artifacts, and presented to a panel of three judges. There were also family, friends, fellow 4-H’ers and community members in the crowd, so each child presented to around 20-30 people. Following their presentation, the judges asked them questions about their presentation topic.

4-H presentation participants included:

• Sadie Allen, Cloverbud (5-7 years), “Frogs”

• Maggie Deal, Cloverbud (5-7 years), “The Real Deal on Chickens”

• Rosalie Wells, Cloverbud (5-7 years), “Three Cool Horses”

• Luke Allen, 8-10 years, arts and communication, “Maps”

• John Tucker, 8-10 years, agricultural science (crops), “Drones in Agriculture”

• David Croyle, 11-13 years, open class, “Minecraft vs. Real Life: What You Can Learn From Playing Minecraft”

• Guy Deal, 11-13 years, public speaking, “Water, the Cycle of Life”

• Nathan Croyle, 14-18 years, family and consumer sciences, “Sewing with Innovation”

• Mason Gabosch, 14-18 years, open class, “Evolution of the ‘Stick and String’”

• German Jaramillo, 14-18 years, fisheries and aquatics, “A Look into the Life of Otters”

• Samantha Simon, 14-18 years, poultry, “Quail vs. Chickens”

• Olivia Stirrup, 14-18 years, egg chef challenge, “Scrambled Eggs 101”

• Lucas Weeder, 14-18 years, Ocean Liners vs. Cruise Ships

Outdoor cookery presentations also occurred. These presentations involved 4-H’ers cooking meat on a charcoal grill outdoors utilizing food safety practices and proper cooking techniques. They also set up a display and answered questions from the judges.

Outdoor Cookery participants included:

• Carson Halpin, 11-13 years, beef char-grilling

• Christian Stebe (pork char-grilling, 14-18 year olds) and Bonnie Goossens (beef char-grilling, 14-18 year olds) will be competing next week since they were unable to attend our April 21 event.

County Activity Day also involves a talent show. This year, we had three participants:

• Nathan Croyle: Recitation with music of “Ragged Old Flag” as performed by Johnny Cash

• John Tucker: cello performance

• Lucas Parker: singing and playing guitar and playing the mandolin

All of the 4-H presentation and outdoor cookery participants are eligible to attend District Activity Day, which will be held on June 17 in Rowan County. N. Croyle and Tucker were also chosen by the judges to participate in the 4-H Entertains talent show at the district level. This district event involves 4-H’ers from our 19-county district coming together to compete/participate in 4-H presentations and talent, seeking to qualify for state level competition in July.

Additionally, an expressive arts competition was held during County Activity Day. All entries were submitted and judged prior to County Activity Day and then were displayed with their winning ribbons during the event.

4-H participants in expressive arts included:

• Craft horse (Cloverbud): Amelia Holshouser

• Horse painting (Cloverbud): Lainey Plott, Rosalie Wells

• Horse photography (Cloverbud): Amelia Holshouser

• Lego creation, from kit (Cloverbud): Noah Ashby, Amelia Holshouser, Carlee Terry

• Painting, water color (Cloverbud): Sadie Allen, Ada Waller

• Colored picture (Cloverbud): Sadie Allen

• Mixed media (Cloverbud): Ada Waller, Rosalie Wells

• Handmade jewelry (Cloverbud): Carlee Terry

• Ceramics/pottery/clay (Cloverbud): Amelia Holshouser, Ada Waller

• Lego creation, original work (Cloverbud): Ada Waller

• Craft horse (Junior): Cora Holshouser, 1st

• Horse drawing (Junior): Anna Parker, 1st

• Horse painting (Junior): Lynlee Propst, 1st; John Tucker, 2nd; Kyann Race, 3rd

• Photography, nature’s beauty (Junior): Cora Holshouser, 1st; John Tucker, 2nd; Natalie Weeder, 3rd

• Lego creation, from kit (Junior): Luke Allen, 1st; David Croyle, 2nd

• Painting, water color (Junior): Sarah Tucker, 1st; Cora Holshouser, 2nd

• Painting, acrylic (Junior): Carson Halpin, 1st; Sarah Tucker, 2nd

• Drawing, pencil and charcoal (Junior): William Fritz, 1st; Georgia Fritz, 2nd; Emma Weeder, 3rd

• Colored picture (Junior): Sarah Tucker, 1st; Carson Halpin, 2nd

• Mixed media (Junior): Henry Waller, 1st

• Collage (Junior): Sarah Tucker, 1st; Natalie Weeder, 2nd

• Crafts made with recycled products: Isabella Weeder, 1st; Jacob Parker, 2nd

• Handmade jewelry (Junior): Sarah Tucker 1st

• Paper crafts (Junior): John Tucker, 1st

• Wood crafts (Junior): Sarah Tucker, 1st; Caleb Parker, 2nd; John Tucker, 3rd

• Ceramics, pottery, clay (Junior): Henry Waller, 1st; John Tucker, 2nd; Cora Holshouser, 3rd; Sarah Tucker, 4th

• Tie dying (Junior): Georgia Fritz, 1st

• Pillow (Junior): John Tucker, 1st; David Croyle, 2nd

• Origami (Junior): John Tucker, 1st

• Lego creation, original work): Henry Waller, 1st

• Craft horse (Senior): Christian Stebe, 1st

• Photography: Nature’s Beauty: Charlene Holt, 1st

• Crafts made with recycled products: Christian Stebe, 1st

• Pillow (Senior): Nathan Croyle, 1st

• String art (Senior): Lucas Parker, 1st

• Lego creation, original work (Senior): Nathan Croyle, 1st

All photography and horse category expressive arts participants are eligible to compete at upcoming state level competitions..

A special thanks to the following community members who served as judges for these 4-H events: Karen Busby, Sue Davis, Alex Edwards, Vinnie Duncan, Henry Goodnight, Summer Howerton, Carole Massey, Neil Pifer, Shirley Price, Haley Sweat, Jackie Wilson. Thanks also to Cassie Foster, Judy Lee, and Cheryl Oster for serving as persons in charge for the presentation rooms.

For more information about how your child can get involved in 4-H events, contact Laura Allen, 4-H Agent, at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970. You can also visit Rowan County Cooperative Extension at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.