Eight denominations represented as 108 attend Church Women United prayer breakfast Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury-Rowan Church Women United held a prayer breakfast at Milford Hills UMC on March 4 with 108 people attending representing eight denominations.

President Catherine Rivens welcomed attendees and chairperson for the breakfast was Jennifer Kennedy, who introduced the theme “Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God’s Work.”

Author M.J. Simms-Maddox was the speaker. She described how Africa-American women were “hidden heroes” who accomplished many things through the power of prayer. The outreach project for the event was Rowan Helping Ministries. The church with the most attending was Sandy Ridge AME Zion.

Salisbury-Rowan CWU May Friendship Celebration will be held on Friday, May 5, at noon at Trinity Presbyterian Church. The theme is “A Heart to Care: Labor with Love,” based on Matthew 25:37-40. Dr. Catrelia Hunter will be the speaker. Recognition will be given to outstanding Young Church Women. A box lunch will be served. Tickets are $10. Chairperson for the celebration is Dorothy Gill-Smith. The outreach for this celebration is the Community Care Clinic.