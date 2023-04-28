Rowan-Iredell Fire Department insurance rating improves to 4 Published 12:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

RALEIGH — The Rowan-Iredell Fire Department received an improved rating of four after completing a recent inspection.

The new rating went from a nine and will benefit residential and commercial property owners in the district with rates after Aug. 1.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey made the official announcement Thursday. The inspection was conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. The inspections check for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.

The NCRRS rating system ranges from one at the highest to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires. Better ratings can also significantly lower homeowner insurance rates.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief (Jared) Webb for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Causey in a news release.

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but 12 of the state’s fire districts.

The Rowan-Iredell Fire Department is at 5757 Chenault Road in Cleveland.