Blotter for April 28: Thieves take truck from lawn care company Published 12:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

SALISBURY — Thieves hit the Salisbury-based Paradise Lawn Services in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, the larceny occurred sometime between 1:30-7:21 a.m.

A truck, trailer, multiple catalytic converters and lawnmower were reportedly taken. Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered the stolen truck, a 2017 Isuzu, in Rockwell a short time later.

The catalytic converters were taken from two other trucks on the lot, a 2015 and 2016 Isuzu.

Another check caught up in the washing scam

A Salisbury man became the latest victim in a string of check-washing incidents that have seen an uptick in recent weeks.

According to an SPD report, the man wrote a check to the IRS for $5,093 and mailed it on April 17.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of East Lafayette Street between 1 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2022 and 4 p.m. on Dec 22, 2022. It was reported on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $4,000.

Jasmine Letecia Ray, 21, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses on April 26.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports