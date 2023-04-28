Blotter for April 28: Thieves take truck from lawn care company

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

By Chandler Inions

SALISBURY — Thieves hit the Salisbury-based Paradise Lawn Services in the early morning hours of Wednesday. 

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, the larceny occurred sometime between 1:30-7:21 a.m. 

A truck, trailer, multiple catalytic converters and lawnmower were reportedly taken. Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered the stolen truck, a 2017 Isuzu, in Rockwell a short time later. 

The catalytic converters were taken from two other trucks on the lot, a 2015 and 2016 Isuzu. 

Another check caught up in the washing scam

A Salisbury man became the latest victim in a string of check-washing incidents that have seen an uptick in recent weeks. 

According to an SPD report, the man wrote a check to the IRS for $5,093 and mailed it on April 17.

 

In other Salisbury Police reports

  • A larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of East Lafayette Street between 1 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2022 and 4 p.m. on Dec 22, 2022. It was reported on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $4,000.
  • Jasmine Letecia Ray, 21, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses on April 26. 

 

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

  • A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Traveller Lane between 8 a.m. on April 24 and 7:30 a.m. on April 25.
  • Brittany Renee Boger, 24, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on April 25. 
  • Tylisa Dashay Parker, 27, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense on April 25.
  • Tyjaquan Najah Oglesby, 25, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on April 25.
  • Michael Ray Trapp, 66, was charged with felony sex offender failure to notify change of address on April 25.
  • Joseph David Ridley, 71, was charged with felony sex offender residence violation on April 25. 
  • Angie Lynn Fox, 49, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on April 25.

 

