Blotter for April 28: Thieves take truck from lawn care company
Published 12:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023
SALISBURY — Thieves hit the Salisbury-based Paradise Lawn Services in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, the larceny occurred sometime between 1:30-7:21 a.m.
A truck, trailer, multiple catalytic converters and lawnmower were reportedly taken. Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered the stolen truck, a 2017 Isuzu, in Rockwell a short time later.
The catalytic converters were taken from two other trucks on the lot, a 2015 and 2016 Isuzu.
Another check caught up in the washing scam
A Salisbury man became the latest victim in a string of check-washing incidents that have seen an uptick in recent weeks.
According to an SPD report, the man wrote a check to the IRS for $5,093 and mailed it on April 17.
In other Salisbury Police reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of East Lafayette Street between 1 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2022 and 4 p.m. on Dec 22, 2022. It was reported on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $4,000.
- Jasmine Letecia Ray, 21, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses on April 26.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Traveller Lane between 8 a.m. on April 24 and 7:30 a.m. on April 25.
- Brittany Renee Boger, 24, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on April 25.
- Tylisa Dashay Parker, 27, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense on April 25.
- Tyjaquan Najah Oglesby, 25, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on April 25.
- Michael Ray Trapp, 66, was charged with felony sex offender failure to notify change of address on April 25.
- Joseph David Ridley, 71, was charged with felony sex offender residence violation on April 25.
- Angie Lynn Fox, 49, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on April 25.