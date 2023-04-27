ShoutOuts May 4
Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023
Overton Elementary First Class Explorers
The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Explorers for March for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of Good Communication:
Kindergarten: Magenta Kinnebrew, Vernon Johnson, BraiLynne Miller
First Grade: Amiyah Williams, Marjorie Mendoza Torres, Emma Walker
Second Grade: Queen Erwin, Alexia Mitchell, Aubriel Etheredge
Third Grade: Nandi Montford, Jossielynn Johnson, Jamel Freeman
Fourth Grade: Aaliyah Williams, Drelle Turner, Summer Davenport
Fifth Grade: Kervon McLaren, Azylen Ayivi, Judah Dearey