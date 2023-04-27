ShoutOuts May 4 Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Overton Elementary First Class Explorers

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Explorers for March for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of Good Communication:

Kindergarten: Magenta Kinnebrew, Vernon Johnson, BraiLynne Miller

First Grade: Amiyah Williams, Marjorie Mendoza Torres, Emma Walker

Second Grade: Queen Erwin, Alexia Mitchell, Aubriel Etheredge

Third Grade: Nandi Montford, Jossielynn Johnson, Jamel Freeman

Fourth Grade: Aaliyah Williams, Drelle Turner, Summer Davenport

Fifth Grade: Kervon McLaren, Azylen Ayivi, Judah Dearey