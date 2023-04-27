Rowan Emergency Services in state paramedic competition April 30 Published 12:05 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

GREENSBORO — The 31st annual North Carolina Paramedic Competition will take place Sunday, April 30, at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, pitting the 2022 state champs from Mecklenburg EMS against Rowan County Emergency Services and four other teams that clinched the right to challenge them during regional championships.

The other regional champions are FirstHealth Chatham, Guilford County EMS, Iredell County EMS and Pender EMS and Fire. The competition includes going through a scenario that is a closely guarded secret. The scenario each team will face is designed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Office of Emergency Medical Services staff, in collaboration with the competition’s medical director, Dr. Brian Kitch. The goal is to present a true-to-life situation, often with an unexpected twist, that may resemble what they could encounter in a routine response. They are challenged to complete a rapid, but thorough assessment and appropriate treatment of patients on the spot.

The competition provides a training opportunity not only for the competitors, but for the hundreds of paramedics, emergency medical technicians and the medical directors who are closely observing each team’s analysis and reaction to the scenario. Teams are judged on professionalism, communication, patient rapport, conduct, attitude, appearance and attire. The panel of judges is comprised of emergency medical services professionals from South Carolina.

The winning team is decided by the panel of judges and will be announced Tuesday night, May 2. The event is part of the 48th annual N.C. Emergency Medical Services Expo, which runs from Friday, April 28, through Wednesday, May 3.

The competition April 30 is from noon-4 p.m. at the center in Greensboro at 3121 W Gate City Blvd.