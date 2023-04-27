Photo gallery: West claims SPC softball title with victory over East

Published 6:44 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Post Sports

It was a day for the umbrellas to be out Thursday during the East Rowan vs. West Rowan softball game, but the Falcons prevailed 9-7 to claim the South Piedmont Conference softball regular season title. See game details here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/04/27/high-school-softball-west-wins-at-east-for-spc-crown/

