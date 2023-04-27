Photo gallery: West claims SPC softball title with victory over East
Published 6:44 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023
West Rowan's Ashlee Ennis steals second base as East's Addie Plott covers. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
A day for the umbrellas., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Gracie Barber 24 stealing 2nd base with Emma Clarke 33 covering., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's catcher Brooke Kennerly 12 signaling two outs to the infield., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Ashlee Ennis hit a triple in the game., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's EA Nance 6 scoring., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Coach Jimmy Greene., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Coach Todd McNeely ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Chloe Shank 23., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's shortstop Emma Clarke 33 throwning to 1st., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Madelyn Voncanon 14 attempted a bunt., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Brooke Kennerly 12 got a double in the game., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Ashlee Ennis 2., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Cameron Perkins 5 pitcher., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's pitcher Arabelle Shulenburger 15., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Lily Kluttz 3 got a hit., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Chloe Shank 23 dives back to 1st base with West's, EA Nance 6 covering., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
East's Kori Miller puts the tag on a West baserunner trying to get back to the bag. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Riley Haggas 10 hitting a homer., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Riley Haggas 10 hit a homer., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Riley Haggas 10 hit a homer. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Jordan Dry 4 greeted at home plate after hitting a homer. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Jordan Dry 4 gets a and from Jason Kluttz at 1st base on her home run., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West' s Emma Clarke 33 on right slaps the hand of 11 as she scored the go ahead run in the 7th inning., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
It was a day for the umbrellas to be out Thursday during the East Rowan vs. West Rowan softball game, but the Falcons prevailed 9-7 to claim the South Piedmont Conference softball regular season title. See game details here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/04/27/high-school-softball-west-wins-at-east-for-spc-crown/