Livingstone holds honors convocation Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Livingstone News Service

Livingstone College held the annual Dr. Samuel E. Duncan Honors Convocation on Wednesday, April 19, in Varick Auditorium.

Under the leadership of President Dr. Anthony J. Davis, this year’s theme, “Academic Excellence: The Foundation for the Career Journey Ahead,” acknowledged the college’s history of servant-leadership through the works of Duncan and alumnus Rev. Eldren Morrison, pastor of Shaw Temple AME Zion Church in Smyrna, Georgia, was guest speaker.

Student NE’Khia Ray of Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice honor society presided over the program, while Student Government Association president and member of Phi Beta Lamba Honor Society Michael Gilyard provided the Statement of Occasion. Campus Minister Rev. Lloyd Nivens IV opened with prayer, followed by the Negro National Anthem as audience joined to sing “Lift Ev’ry Voice.”

Miss Livingstone College Ashleigh Clark a member of Pi Gamma Mu, greeted the student body.

Morrison highlighted Jesus as the light of the world. The Livingstone College Gospel Choir closed the program in song with “Glory, Glory, Glory.”

Senior Business Administration major, Varvara Papakonstantinou, a member of Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society stated, “This year’s speaker was empowering, relatable, and encouraging. I have been excited about my post-undergraduate plans, but this event has added confidence and pride to what I am currently feeling.”

Following the Honors Convocation Address, students were recognized for stellar achievements in three categories: Institutional Awards, Individual/Organizational Awards, and Presentation Awards. Seniors Juliet Makena and Varvara Papakonstantinou were big winners of the day as both students were recognized as recipients of the Lamp of Knowledge; an award presented to the graduating senior with the highest cumulative grade point average and who has matriculated at Livingstone College from the freshman to the senior year, both women have membership in Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, earned a Gold Medal for a 4.0 cumulative grade point average, are members of the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Club, and are affiliated with the campus chapter of American Association of University Women. Juliet Makena also earned the Abbie Clement-Jackson Award; an honor presented to the student who has contributed most to the campus to foster better human relations.

Another big winner was junior, Taimoah Garlo, a criminal justice major from Durham, North Carolina. Taimoah received the Class of 1954 Scholarship, presented to a student who demonstrates good citizenship, high character, and serves the campus and community, the Livingstone College National Alumni Association Scholarship, the Forty Under 40 Scholarship, a Gold Medal for a 3.9 cumulative grade point average, and was recognized as a Presidential Merit Scholar.

In an atmosphere filled with resourceful young men and women eager to engage in opportunities beyond measureable bounds, the event was a joyous occasion for the Livingstone College family. From alumna Carmen Burton presenting the Salisbury-Rowan-Davie Alumni Chapter Scholarship to Jeremiah Brown representing the Frank R. Brown Gamma Mu Chapter Scholarship, students of Livingstone College felt embraced and recognized the investment organizations like the United Negro College Fund, the Livingstone College National Alumni Association, and the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church makes in their lives.

Over 250 students were acknowledged for their academic success, and the event echoed the sentiments of President Anthony J. Davis. Livingstone College students are relevant, resilient, and ready.

Category One Awards: Institutional Awards

THE LAMP OF KNOWLEDGE – Juliet Makena and Varvara Papakonstantinou

Presented to the graduating senior with the highest cumulative grade point average and who has matriculated at Livingstone College from the freshman to the senior year.

THE COLLEGE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Alexis Lake

Presented to the student who makes the most outstanding single contribution in any field during the school term.

THE E. MOORE AWARD – David Bradford and Terrance McPherson

Presented to a young man in recognition of intellectual attainment, high character, service to the College, initiative, efficiency and Christian ideals.

THE DR. J.T. WILLIAMS AWARD – Zion D. Williams

Presented to the young man in the junior class who best exemplifies scholarship, excellent character and good citizenship.

THE JENNIE HARRIS-WILLIAMS MEMORIAL AWARD – Asiyah Clifton

Presented to the young woman in the junior class who best exemplifies scholarship, excellent character and good citizenship.

THE ABBIE CLEMENT-JACKSON AWARD – Juliet Makena

Presented to the student who has contributed most to the campus to foster better human relations.

THE LULA MONTGOMERY AWARD – The Psychology Club

Presented to the organization making the most outstanding contribution to the College.

Category Two: Individual/Organizational Awards

THE CIVITAN CLUB AWARD – Alexis Lake

Presented to an education student who has demonstrated outstanding scholarship, citizenship and character.

CLASS OF 1954 SCHOLARSHIP – Taimoah A. Garlo

Presented to a Livingstone College senior who demonstrates good citizenship, high character, and is involved in school and community activities.

THE TRUMILLER WIMBERLY RAMSEUR et al ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP – Akera Barnes and Carrington Hayward

Student(s) must be full time, a resident of the State of New York, have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher and demonstrate financial need.

THE REVEREND MALONE SMITH JR. ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP – Gregory Champion

Student(s) must be full time, a resident of Alabama, and have a 2.7 GPA or higher

MAMIE LEDBETTER TURNER ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP – Jada Lightsy and Jahleel Morman. Full-time student, cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and demonstrate financial need.

MARGARET C. WOODSON FOUNDATION ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP – Anandie Bruner, Natasha Campbell, Denayih Coleman, Freddy Cuthbertson, Sharika Cuthbertson, Devon Drakeford, Ty’Zhanae Garrett, Jinka Glenn, Damian Grooms, De’Nya Harriston, Salina Holmes, Lee Boyd Kennedy, Roberta Means, Bishop Norman, Jonathan Nunn, Messiah Robinson, Sequaia Robinson, and Autumn Wolfe

Student(s) must be full time, a resident of Rowan County and have a 2.5 or higher gpa

Category Three: Presentation Awards

CATRELIA S. HUNTER ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP – Terrance McPherson

Presented by Garette Hunter. Awarded to a junior majoring in business or education with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

THE HIAWATHA AND LURENDA BERRY SCHOLARSHIP – Christian Bussey

Presented by Deborah F. Johnson. Awarded to students who demonstrate leadership potential and academic excellence. Student must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

JOHN SHEPARD AND ANNIE CARR LEAZER SCHOLARSHIP – Shawnae Y. Robertson

Presented by Deborah F. Johnson. Student must demonstrate leadership potential and academic excellence and have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. (In memory of Samuel S. Leazer)

NC BLACK CAUCUS – Stephen Allen, Elijah Puranda, Alexis Cokley, Darnell Langford, Marquis Brunson, Ben Coates III, Lafayette Thompson, Jordan Geddie, Jeffrey Steele, Ayannah and Steele

Presented by Warren Arrington. Students must reside in North Carolina, required GA 2.5 or higher, must participate in 20 hours of community service, and be an upperclassman.

NC Z. SMITH REYNOLDS SCHOLARSHIP – Samantha Sheff and Natasha Campbell

Presented by Warren Arrington. Funds have been given to the NC Legislative Black Caucus Foundation to be distributed to Black women attending one of the 10 public or private HBCUs within the state. Students must have a 2.5 or better, participate in economic and social community activities, and be an upperclassman.

THE LIVINGSTONE CCOLLEGE NATIONAL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP – Taimoah Garlo, Devon Drakeford, and Jalen Robinson

Presented by Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish. Student(s) must be full time with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and exhibit good moral character.

SALISBURY-ROWAN-DAVIE ALUMNI CHAPTER SCHOLARSHIP – Damian Groomes

Presented by Carmen Burton. Presented to a Livingstone College student from the Salisbury, Rowan, Davie area who has demonstrated good citizenship, and is involved in school and community volunteer activities.

THE CHARLOTTE ALUMNI CHAPTER – Devon Drakeford, Brianna Pierce, and Jalen Robinson

Presented by Mr. Lee Howard. Must be enrolled as a full-time student, have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or above, a resident of Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, or Mecklenburg County and possess all around good qualities with morals and values.

WASHINGTON AREA ALUMNI CHAPTER – Louis Gilbert Jr.

The Washington Area Alumni Chapter provides a scholarship to area students who are in “good academic standing” with at least a 2.5 GPA, have completed at least one semester of study, and are currently enrolled full time at Livingstone College.

PETER’S AME ZION CHURCH SCHOLARSHIP – Lee Boyd Kennedy

Presented by Ms. Deborah Johnson Student must have a GPA of 3.2 or above, is involved in extracurricular activities at the College, in the community and in church, and demonstrate financial need.

FRANK R. BROWN GAMMA MU CHAPTER SCHOLARSHIP – Jeremiah S. Brown

Presented by Mr. William C. Chiselom. Awarded to a male student with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

THE MITCHELL J. HARRIS ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP – Jahleel Morman

Presented by Deborah Johnson. Student(s) must be full-time, have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher, history major and demonstrate financial need.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF UNIVERSITY WOMEN SCHOLARSHIP (AAUW) – Eve Beyan, Nia McDougald, Raven McCoy, Akera Barnes, and Mia Mason

Presented by Ms. Bessie Hutchins AAUW provides scholarships for qualified female students to help bridge the funding gap for women in higher education. AAUW addresses equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.

HONDA CAMPUS ALL-STAR CHALLENGE TEAM – Juliet Makena, Captain, Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor, , Cameron Manns, Christian Bussey, Jacob Adkins, and Varvara Papakonstantinou.

Presented by Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish. The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a quiz bowl tournament administered by the College Bowl for historically black colleges and universities, and funded by Honda, The American Motor Company. Each year, over 100 institutions showcase the academic excellence of HBCU students as teams engaged in serious competition displaying a scope of knowledge, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

FORTY UNDER 40 The Office of Alumni Affairs sponsored an inaugural Forty under 40 fundraiser to support the mission and initiatives of the institution. The honorees designated their gift to support students within various majors based on grade point average, community service, and moral character.

Presented by Ms. Vincia Benjamin Miller. The recipients are; Terrance McPherson, Talia McDowell, Tania Starkie, Sharde Brooks, Joel Hutchinson, Shawnae Robertson, Jonathan Nunn, Curtxavier Fryson, Dakiya Wilson-Thomas, Madison Clay, Jacob Adkins, Malik Head, Jaetavion Edwards, Sila Tako, Jalen Brooks, and multiple campus organizations.

ALBERT STOUT SCHOLARSHIP

Presented by Dr. Yvonne K. Tracey. Sponsored by the Albert S. Stout, Sr. Scholarship Fund Committee of the A.M.E. Zion Church, Piedmont Episcopal District, Western North Carolina Conference, Bishop Kenneth Monroe, Presiding Prelate. The scholarships provide merit or financial assistance to full-time students. Students must have a 2.5 GPA for financial assistance and 3.00 GPA for merit scholarships. Recipients are; Jalen Brooks, Madison Clay, Tiffany Chandler, Ashleigh Clark, Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor, Michael Gilyard, Joshua Lattimore, Cameran Manns, Destiny Marcus, and Denarea McMillian.

2023 Honors Societies Inductees

Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, Advisors Drs. Da’Tarvia A. Parrish and Obafemi Balogun

The Alpha Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Mu aims to promote high scholarship and encourages sincere and zealous endeavors in all fields of knowledge and service; to cultivate a high order of personal living; and to promote scholarly endeavor in others.

Inductees: Andrea Anderson, Akera Barnes, Juliet Makena, Varvara Papakonstantinou, and Samantha Sheff

Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice National Honor Society, Advisor Bessie Woods Hutchins

The Zeta Mu Chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma aims to honor and promote academic excellence, community service, educational leadership, and unity in the field of Criminal Justice.

Inductees: Akera Barnes, Lydia Chapple, Taimoah Garlo, Bianca Liles and Nekhia Ray

Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Honor Society, Advisor Dr. Josette Wilkes

The purpose of BKX is to encourage and advance scientific education through original investigation, the dissemination of scientific knowledge, and the stimulation of high scholarship in pure and applied science.

Inductees: Wynashia Bratcher, Thalia Carter, Madison Clay, Saanaudia Deloatch, Jaden Echols, Anna Evans, Sha’Terra Ferrell, Chance Landers, Kansas Mundell, Madalynn Payne, Taryn O’Neal, Julian Perkinson, Akirah Robinson, and Kaley Woodruff

Theta Alpha Kappa National Honor Society for Religious Studies and Theology, Advisors Rev. Drs. Michael Ellis, Johnnie P. Henderson, and Troy Russell

TAK is the national honor society for religious studies and theology that relates scholarly organization of the American Academy of Religion, an affiliate organization of the Society of Biblical Literature. It is the only national honor society dedicated to recognizing academic excellence in baccalaureate and post-baccalaureate students and in scholars in the fields of religious studies and theology.

Current Member: Chester Brown

North Carolina Omega Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences, Advisors Drs. Da’Tarvia A. Parrish, Nicole Oehman, and Mrs. Nailiah McDowell

Pi Gamma Mu is the oldest and preeminent honor society in the social sciences. It encourages and recognizes superior scholarship in social science disciplines and fosters cooperation and social service among its members. The North Carolina Omega Chapter serves various social science disciplines which seek to understand and explain human behavior and social relationships.

Inductees: Andrea Anderson and Samantha Sheff

Sigma Tau Delta International English Honor Society, Advisor Da’Tarvia A. Parrish, Ph.D.

In the United States of America, Europe, and Caribbean, scholars gather to confer distinction for high achievement in English language and literature in undergraduate, graduate and professional studies. The Alpha Theta Pi Chapter is fully committed.

Inductees: Vashti Cofer and Samantha Sheff

Phi Alpha Honor Society for Social Work Majors, Advisor Dr. Walter Ellis

The Lambda Xi Chapter of Phi Alpha fosters high standards of education for social workers and provide a closer bond while promoting scholarship and humanitarian goals and ideals.

Current member: Shawnae Robertson

Phi Beta Lambda National Business Honor Society, Student Advisor Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor

Phi Beta Lambda’s mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.

Inductee: Sy’Mone Bulluck

Pi Lambda Theta Education Honor Society, Advisor Charlease Roper

Pi Lambda Theta is a division of PDK International, one of the nation’s most prestigious education honor societies. Established in 1910, Pi Lambda Theta serves to recognize outstanding students who intend to pursue careers in education.

Inductees: Terrance McPherson Jr., Jaden Echols, Markeysha McLean,

Alexis Lake, and Uttkarsh Bhatt

The Livingstone Solomon Carter Fuller Honor Society for Psychology majors, Advisors Drs. Charles Pinckney, Alvin Kidd, Angela Thorpe-Moss, and Mrs. Tai McMiller

The Solomon Carter Fuller Honor Society in Psychology is named after the first African American psychiatrist an alumnus of Livingstone College, encourages excellence by recognizing students who wish to make a significant contribution to the community.

Inductees: Allyssa Fryer, Aaleayah Odem, Keyanna-Resper Robinson, and Zion Williams

Interfaith America and Religious Diversity

Interfaith America inspires, equips, and connects leaders and institutions to unlock the potential of America’s religious diversity. Livingstone College has partnered with the organization in three holistic entities that promote health and wellness, academic resources, and civic engagement. Programs include Interfaith and HIV/AIDs Awareness, Vote is Sacred, Interfaith in Curriculum, and Podcast features. Current student awardees include: Jacob Adkins, Marquisha Bates, Shanique Brinkley, Eve Beyan, Christian Bussey, Jalen Brooks, Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor, Michael Gilyard, Colin Goodloe, Bria Griffith, Alexandria Griffin, Salina Holmes, Juliet Makena, and Varvara Papakonstantinou

The Honors Program of Livingstone College

Livingstone College Honors Program offers a curriculum of interdisciplinary excellence designed to challenge and prepare academically gifted students to grow, serve, and lead. The primary goal is to develop and maintain an elite body that promotes superior performance in academia, high ethical standards, community service, and unity and friendship.

Honors Senior Thesis: Managing the Impact of Covid-19 on Small Private HBCUs by Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor

Research Advisor: Dr. Da’Tarvia A. Parrish

This study surveys students’ responses at three small and private Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) of the strategies implemented during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The work outlines procedures used to incorporate a COVID-19 policy in efforts to maintain campus health while ensuring business continuity. Moreover, while exploring the historical context of chronic underfunding and scarce resources to include academic and housing needs, the work explores student reactions and behaviors, with the ultimate goal of deciphering factors of educational continuity.