Independent Bookstores Day’s 10th anniversary is Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

SALISBURY — South Main Book Company will participate in the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, which will also mark the last day you can get a Greater Charlotte Book Crawl passport stamped.

Two local authors will be on hand to sign their books, Tyler Martin Sehnal (author of “Playing In The Rain: Lindsey Buckingham & Fleetwood Mac”), and C.J. Canady (author of “Winds In The Clouds”). Sehnal, a West Rowan High School graduate is coming home from New Mexico, where he is earning a doctorate. He is scheduled to be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Independent Bookstore Day is one of my favorite days to be in the store. It both celebrates the bookseller and the book buyer. We are so excited to have participated for the last three years and look forward to many more,” said Alissa Redmond, owner of South Main Book Company, in a news release.

Independent Bookstore Day was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013. This year there are over 900 stores participating across the country.

Independent Bookstore Day is organized by the American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers, and to assist in expanding the community of the book.

South Main Book Company will have over 30 exclusive items for sale and as giveaways, from specialized tote bags, to banned books puzzles and water bottles. Barnhardt Jewelers will be on-site to solder permanent jewelry. There will be a story hour for children with Mr. Robert at 11 a.m. Independent Bookstore Day includes the usual sidewalk sale (with an appearance or two with the bookmobile — weather depending).