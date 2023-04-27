Call for Summer Fun Listings

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Staff Report

The Salisbury Post will have a special guide to Summer Fun and Recreation in May and we are calling for your submissions. If your church, school, library or other organization in the Piedmont has scheduled activities for children, day trips, street festivals, art shows, boating, sports or recreation, it’s time to get those in. Submissions will be accepted until the end of the business day Friday, May 5. All information should be emailed directly to ads@salisburypost.com.

More News

As easy as riding a bike: Millbridge students pick up new life skill

Take a lap, or 20: Students take part in fun run for fundraising

Kannapolis delays development approval again — for entirely different reason this time

Rowan Emergency Services in state paramedic competition April 30

Print Article