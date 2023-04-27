Area Sports Briefs: Three nominated for statewide awards; lots of soccer and tennis action Published 1:35 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

From staff reports

West Rowan junior Emma Clarke is a finalist — that’s final five — for two major statewide honors from High School OT.

Clarke is in the running for the softball player of the year for the state, as well as female athlete of the year. Clarke also stood out in volleyball and basketball.

Salisbury girls basketball coach Lakai Brice is a finalist for state women’s coach of the year (for all sports).

East Rowan’s Chance Mako is a finalist for baseball player of the year.

Central Cabarrus boys basketball coach Jim Baker, a graduate of North Rowan and Catawba, is a finalist for statewide men’s coach of the year.

College softball

Catawba’s Riley Tucker made second team All-South Atlantic Conference at the utility position.

Catawba pitcher Alexandra Baquie and shortstop Brianna Gallagher made third team All-SAC.

Carson-Newman freshman Macauley Bailey was named SAC Player of the Year. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Morgan Beeler was named SAC Pitcher of the Year.

College volleyball

Lindsay Elmore (Carson, Queens) helped Team Durham win the National Cup (the highest club level in England) 2 and the B.U.C.S. (British University and College Sport) championship.

In England, they call it “doing the double.”

College track

Livingstone’s David Bradford clocked 14.9 seconds in the 110 hurdles to win in the Lenoir-Rhyne Open and added a second-place finish in the 400 hurdles.

Livingstone’s Marcus Cook (Salisbury) jumped almost 47 feet in the triple jump for second place.

HS girls soccer

Anna Mead scored five goals and had two assists in West Rowan’s 10-2 win against Concord.

Brittany Vanhoose had three goals and four assists.

Lesli Guerrero scored and had two assists.

Madison Downing had a goal. Temperance Jones and Ana Pacheco had assists.

•••

West lost 2-1 to Northwest Cabarrus in a hard-fought match on Wednesday.

Vanhoose scored for the Falcons. Guerrero had the assist. Kelly made five saves.

•••

Salisbury dropped a tough 1-0 match against East Davidson Wednesday night at Brown Middle School in Thomasville.

East Davidson is 11-2-1 and 8-1 in the Central Carolina Conference.

The Hornets (9-5-1, 6-4) got excellent play from Kendall Colwell, Kyna Zaldivar and Parker Jenkins.

The toughest assignment was given to Cora Wymbs, who was tasked with stopping ED star Abby Connolly.

“I cannot say enough about her play,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “She gets better every single night and works as hard as anyone in an SHS uniform. Although I certainly would have liked a better result, we played our butts off. I thought we played about as well as we could against them the first match, but I was wrong. I thought we were right there with them all night, particularly in the first half.”

Salisbury has a rematch with Randleman on Thursday at home, Match time is 6 p.m.

•••

Carson rolled 9-0 against Concord in Wednesday;s South Piedmont Conference match.

Allie Martin and Makayla Borst had hat trick and both added an assist.

Skarlett Henriquez scored twice. Haylee Feehan had a goal and an assist.

Elizabeth Romero and Emily Landaverde had assists. Alona Locklear made three saves and had the clean sheet.

HS boys tennis

East Rowan’s doubles team of Ryan Brady/Owen Kesler placed third in the South Piedmont Conference Tournament held in Concord and qualified for the 3A Midwest Regional.

Carson qualified Karson Sloop in singles and the doubles team of Austin Atwell/Will Welch.

West qualified Abe Davis in singles and the doubles team of Max Brown/Paxton Greene.

The regional will be conducted in Concord at Myers Park (May 5-6).

•••

Salisbury’s Marcus Everson advanced to the regional in singles. He was runner-up in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament held in Lexington.

The doubles teams of Gray Davis/Reid Hlavacek won against teammates Wyatt Goodnight/Sawyer Cornelison in the tournament championship match. Both doubles teams advanced to the 2A Midwest Regional that will be hosted by Salisbury on May 5-6.

• Salisbury will find out its seeding for the dual team state playoffs on May 1.

First-round playoff matches are scheduled for May 3. The Hornets will be at home in the first round.

HS golf

East Rowan has wrapped up the South Piedmont Conference championship on Monday at Irish Creek.

The SPC tournament will be held at Crescent on Tuesday.

Four South Piedmont Conference teams and the top four individuals not on those teams will qualify for the 3A Midwest Regional to be held in Lexington at Sapona Golf Club on Monday, May 8.

HS track and field

The Central Carolina Conference Championships are scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at West Davidson.

•••

The South Piedmont Conference Championships are set for May 3 at East Rowan.

•••

Regionals will be conducted on May 12-13 to qualify athletes for the state championships.

HS basketball

West Rowan’s Dede Cuthbertson signed with Johnson & Wales.

•••

Salisbury junior MaKayla Noble has been offered by UNC Wilmington.

Local golf

Derrick Little made a hole-in-one on No. 16 at Warrior.

Little used an 11-wood on the 172-yard hole.

Brent Little, William Little and Marty Campbell witnessed the feat.

•••

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice, Lenny Mauseli and Bev & Ty Cobb won in a scorecard playoff.

The second-place team was P-Daber, Heather DePalma-Spivey and Clarence Hobart.

P-Daber had the longest putt.

Bev Cobb had closest to the pin.

•••

GARS members played at Sapona Country Club in Lexington.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Gordon Correll with a net of 67.26’

Low B’ Flight player was David Scearce with a net of 68.19.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was John Flowers with a net of 62.33.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Phil Rollins with a net of 64.97.

Larry Petrea shot a 75 to take low gross, while Flowers had low net score.

Bobby Clark was Super Senior winner with a net of 67.74.