Warren, Crutchfield sponsoring bill appropriating funds for Rowan County projects Published 12:01 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

RALEIGH — Reps. Harry Warren and Kevin Crutchfield, who both represent Rowan County, have filed a bill that would bring a total of almost $25 million to fund projects in Salisbury, Spencer, East Spencer and at Catawba College.

House Bill 59, also known as “Funds for Projects in Rowan County,” is broken up into two parts with money being spent on “critical public safety priorities and quality of life projects in Rowan County.”

Part One: Critical Law Enforcement and Fire Safety Priorities

The Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department could receive almost $2.8 million. The funds will be used for:

• $1 million will be used for public fire loops in the downtown area, paving overlays, extensions and additional fire hydrants.

• $1 million will be used for a fire department decontamination area.

• $730,800 will be used for police and fire safety equipment, including ballistic vests, helmets and a rescue vehicle.

East Spencer could receive $14.5 million to construct a new municipal complex that would house the town’s administrative, police and fire departments.

Part Two: Quality of Life Projects

Spencer has been working to construct an urban greenway that would connect the downtown area to Spencer’s Yadkin River Park currently under way. The town had $4 million stashed away for the project, but couldn’t find additional money that was needed to complete the greenway.

Steve Blount, Spencer’s Planning and Zoning administrator, said town officials met with Warren to see if they could find additional money. House Bill 59 would appropriate $4.7 million for that purpose.

That money would be spent in two phases, the first using $3.9 million to enter into an agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation to begin the proposed greenway. The second phase would use just over $764,000 to complete sidewalks and greenway connectors.

“It’s meant to connect the amenities and it’s also meant to promote pedestrian activities like biking and walking as a health activity and creates an alternative transportation mode for people who don’t want to use their cars everywhere they go,” Blount said about the proposed greenway.

The last project that could be funded by the bill is Catawba College’s Newman Park. The bill appropriates $2 million to make the park ADA accessible and will allow the college to host sporting events and tournaments for the general public.