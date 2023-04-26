Salisbury hires first Land and Development Services director Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

SALISBURY – Phillip Lookadoo, a 20-plus-year development services professional, has been selected to serve as the city of Salisbury’s first land and development services department director. Lookadoo will officially begin his position with Salisbury on Monday, May 15.

Land and development services, Salisbury’s newest department, was created to more effectively and efficiently manage the city’s increase in development, plan review and zoning applications. The department will lead and enhance land development by promoting creative solutions to encourage quality growth as prioritized by city council.

Lookadoo will direct the review, approval, and permitting of private development and annexation applications, including major and minor site plans for residential and commercial development. Also included in his duties are the administration, interpretation, and enforcement of land development ordinances, as well as preparing ordinances and legislation for land use and zoning matters. He will collaborate with city council, the development community, and city staff on strategies to manage growth effectively.

“As Salisbury continues to grow, we need a department to focus strategically on development in our city. To meet that need, we are creating the land and development services department which will ensure and promote quality and equitable growth consistent with the vision of our city council and community,” said City Manager Jim Greene. “Phillip comes to us with extensive leadership experience in growth and development and I am delighted he has accepted this role. I welcome him as our newest member of the city’s management team.“

“I believe that my experience and skill set match perfectly with those desired to lead the land and development services department,” said Lookadoo. “I look forward to getting started and preparing our new department for the growth that is projected for the city. I know that we can forge great partnerships and a welcoming environment for the betterment of all citizens, builders, developers, and visitors of Salisbury.”

Lookadoo has served in numerous positions with extensive planning, growth and development experience. He served as director of development and design services for six years for the city of Morganton, N.C. In Morganton, he led the operations of several areas including zoning, building inspections, engineering and planning. In addition, he planned, coordinated and managed many interdepartmental projects including economic development initiatives. Before joining Morganton, Lookadoo served 12 years with the county and city of Florence, S.C. where he led the departments of planning, research and development.

Lookadoo holds an American Institute of Certified Planning (AICP) designation and a Certified Floodplain Manager (CFM) credential. He received a bachelor’s degree from UNC Charlotte and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The position of land and development services director was established by reclassifying an approved, vacant position.