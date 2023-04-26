North Hills Christian breaks ground on facility expansion Published 12:03 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

SALISBURY — In response to the increasing demand for Christian education in Salisbury, the leadership of North Hills Christian School announced the expansion of its campus to accommodate a growing student body.

That expansion includes new construction and upgrades to existing facilities.

With enrollment increasing for six consecutive years, North Hills administration determined it is time to expand its facilities to provide an enhanced educational environment for students and staff.

The new construction includes a state-of-the-art STEM Lab and 12 new classrooms, which will increase the number of classrooms per grade to three while still maintaining a 15:1 student-teacher ratio.

Salisbury-based Vertex Construction is responsible for the multi-million dollar project, which is currently in phase three of a five-phase building plan. The architect, Gray Stout, began the project in 2014.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting expansion of our campus,” North Hills Executive Director Maria Lowder said. “This expansion will allow us to continue to provide our students with the best possible education and meet the growing demand in Rowan and surrounding counties for a Christ-centered option in education.”

In addition to the new construction, the school was also the beneficiary of a donor gift which will be used to update existing facilities.

The Helen Kelley Smith Gymnasium will be renovated and expanded, including a weight room, lunchroom facilities, and a stage for the fine arts department.

“We are committed to providing our students with the best possible learning environment,” said Jeannie Ogg, the North Hills director of admissions. “This expansion will not only accommodate our growing student population but lets our community know that we are committed to our mission.”

With the new campus expansion, North Hills is poised to continue its mission of equipping the hearts and minds of students to impact the world for Christ. The school is now accepting applications for limited spaces in the upcoming academic year. Families interested in learning more about the school and its programs are encouraged to visit their website and schedule a tour.