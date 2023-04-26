Kannapolis City Council postpones decision on rezoning request for Trinity Church, Stirewalt roads — again Published 12:01 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — For the past several months, Kannapolis has been mulling the decision to approve the rezoning request for Trinity Church and Stirewalt roads that would allow the construction of a new development. On Monday night’s meeting, the city council decided to again delay making a final decision on the matter until May 22, when there will be a public hearing about possible zoning changes.

The initial proposed rezoning request fell under the category of R4-CZ, which has a lot width of 75 feet and density of four units per acre. Council member Doug Wilson brought up the possibility of considering an R2-CZ for the development, which has a lot width of 100 feet and density of two units per acre.

Petitioner Jack McKinley said he believes the ruling is “another delay tactic by the city.” He has been expecting a resolution since he filed the initial application in October. If zoning is changed to R2 then the number of lots would decrease by two or three.

“It’s always a positive thing for a rezoning request made to council to happen quickly, but it doesn’t always happen that way. Certainly in rezoning there is no timeframe on which council has to act, if at all,” City Attorney Walter Safrit said.

An R2 zoning proposal would allow McKinley to use whatever type of sewer system he wants, which has been a source of discussion in previous meetings.