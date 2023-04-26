High school golf: Hornets keep winning Published 6:11 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury shot 311 on Tuesday and won the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

Scorers for the Hornets were John McCoy (74), Bryan Davis (77), Jackson Sparger (79) and Bo Brincefield (81).

McCoy, a freshman was CCC Player of the Year. Davis, Sparger, Brincefield and Warren Fesperman made all-conference.

The next big event for the Hornets is the 2A Midwest Regional to be held on May 8 at Pilot Knob Park in Surry County.

Will be updated.