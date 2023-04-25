Mature drivers classes coming as Rufty-Holmes celebrates May as Older Americans Month Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is partnering with AARP to offer two opportunities for mature drivers to continue driving safely.

AARP CarFit is Tuesday, May 2, from 9 a.m.-noon

Having the proper fit inside your vehicle can make a big difference and help protect you and those around you. At the CarFit event, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s occupational therapy students have been trained to custom fit your car to you for safer driving. They will show you how to enhance your comfort and safety within your vehicle. The event is free and open to any age Rowan County adult. Sign up for a 20-minute time slot by Friday, April 28.

AARP Driver Safety Class is Wednesday, May 17, 12:30-4:45 p.m.

This in-class only course teaches proven driving techniques and strategies to adjust to age-related physical changes. Learn how to navigate dangerous road conditions, avoid accidents and be updated on current driving laws. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members.

Call the center at 704-216-7714 or email your name, phone number and what you are signing up for to information@ruftyholmes.org.