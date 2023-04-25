High school girls soccer: Hornets, Cougars, Mustangs win Published 3:06 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls soccer team celebrated the careers of six seniors and pounded South Davidson 7-0 at Ludwig Stadium on Monday.

SHS seniors Kyna Zaldivar, Abigail Perez, Kendall Colwell, Parker Jenkins, Abbey Lawson and Kate Burton were the focal point of a match that saw SHS improve to 9-4-1 overall and 6-3 in the Central Carolina Conferernce.

Colwell and Addie Griffith scored two goals each. Zaldivar, Danna Nunez Sanchez and Cora Wymbs scored one.

Assists were credited to Zaldivar (2) and Maddie Crabb (2).

The defense of Jenkins, Burton, Stella Koontz, Lola Koontz and Perez, the keeper, held the visitors to four shots in the shutout.

The four-year seniors (Colwell, Zaldivar, Perez and Jenkins) hold a 41-8-3 overall record and a 25-5-1 record in the CCC. They have run the full gamut of high school athletics. They were the freshmen that had their inaugural seasons halted by COVID and their sophomore campaigns were shortened by nearly half.

“They are so incredibly resilient and have persevered through more adversity than perhaps any students I’ve ever had,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “The two ‘new’ seniors Abbey Lawson and Kate Burton have jumped right into the mix and become integral parts of the team. Through it all, three of the six are headed to UNC, one to N.C. State, one to South Carolina and one to UNC Greensboro. How can any coach possibly ask more than that? I am so proud to have been a part of all of their lives. They have represented themselves, their families, our school and our team with humility and grace. I wish them nothing but the best.”

Next up for the Hornets is a pivotal rematch with East Davidson on the road at 6 p.m.

•••

LANDIS — Carson edged South Rowan 3-2 in South Piedmont Conference soccer on Monday, South’s Senior Night.

Allie Martin scored two goals for the Cougars. Makayla Borst had a goal and an assist.

Haylee Feehan had an assist.

Alona Locklear made 10 saves for the Cougars (5-7, 3-4).

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan got its first South Piedmont Conference win of the season on Monday.

The Mustangs (5-11, 1-8) beat Concord 4-1.

LeAnna Rojas scored two goals for East. Kailin Bomely and Emily Garcia scored one apiece.

Lindsey Cook and Garcia had assists.

Daisy Berry made 14 saves.

•••

East Davidson scored seven goals in the first half and topped North Rowan 9-0 on Monday.