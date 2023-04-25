High school boys golf: East edges Cougars at Irish Creek Published 2:01 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — East Rowan’s golfers edged Carson to win Monday’s South Piedmont Conference golf match at The Club at Irish Creek.

The Mustangs and Cougars both had four golfers shoot under 40.

East shot 148, while Carson shot 149.

East got 36s from Landon Merrell and Jaden Spinkle, a 37 from Brady McIntyre and a 39 from Brayden Mulkey to edge the Cougars, who had a season-best effort.

Carson’s Tanner Frye shot 34 to lead Rowan golfers, Cade Cranfield shot 37, while Robert Jolly and Jonathan Therecka carded 39s.

Other team scores: Northwest Cabarrus 160, Lake Norman Charter 163, Concord 171, West Rowan 173, Central Cabarrus 194 and South Rowan 200.

Medalist was NWC’s Talan Harrison with a sizzling 32.

Frye and Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton were next with 34s. NWC’s Cooper Burris shot 35, The group at 36 included Merrell, Sprinkle and West’s Tyler Kepley.

East won all but one conference match.

The 18-hole SPC Tournament is set for Crescent on Tuesday, May 2.

•••

Salisbury has had some close battles with West Davidson but has won all six Central Carolina Conference matches.

Salisbury freshman John McCoy leads the individual season standings, with teammate Bryant Davis second. Bo Brincefield is tied for fourth.

Salisbury will host the 18-hole CCC Tournament on Tuesday.