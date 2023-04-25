Events will close roads around Salisbury Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Local drivers should be aware of the following scheduled work on downtown streets:

• Duke Energy Work at Church and Innes, Wednesday, April 26

Beginning Wednesday morning, Duke Energy crews will be performing construction at the intersection of Innes and Church Streets. The sidewalk near the northwest corner of the intersection will be closed, and flaggers will be on-site for traffic control as necessary. Drivers should use caution in this area, though we are not anticipating any full road closures. Work is anticipated to be complete in time for the TWAM 5k (below).

• Teens with a Mission (TWAM) 5K and Fun Run, Friday, April 28

This will occur on Friday, April 28 with road closures in Downtown from 6-8pm. West Innes Street from Main Street to Fulton Street, portions of Church Street and Jackson Street, and South Fulton Street will be affected. Please look for communication from Latoya Price about those closures.

• Dumpster Work in Wallace Lot on South Lee Street, April 28-May 12 (weather dependent)

The work in the Wallace Lot on Sourth Lee Street will continue as a contractor comes in to build the enclosure that will house the dumpster in that area. The contractor will begin late this week or next week, and expect work to last two weeks (all dates are weather dependent). The parking lot will NOT be closed—there will be one section of construction to be aware of as you use this lot.

• Salisbury High School Parade, Saturday, May 13

On Saturday, May 13, there will be a parade for the state champions, basketball team from Salisbury High. The parade will begin at 9:20am, at the Wallace Administrative Building (500 N Main Street) and will run south along Main Street to Fisher Street, ending at Bell Tower Green. Traffic interruptions will be minimal, the escort should be through downtown in 30 minutes (prior to 10 a.m.). There will be very little interruption to public right of ways.