Blotter for April 25
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A report of marijuana possession was taken in the 65000 block of I-85 in China Grove around 8:54 a.m. on April 20.
- An assault in the 100 block of Harrelson Drive in Granite Quarry was reported at 7:47 p.m. on April 20.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage in the 2200 block of Hwy. 152 in China Grove was reported at 12:14 p.m. on April 21.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Stirewalt Road in China Grove between 2:27 and 4:30 p.m. on April 19.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Meadow Lane in Mooresville between 5 p.m. on April 15 and 5 p.m. on April 16.
- A fraud by impersonation in the 100 block of Wind Drive in Salisbury was reported at 9:20 p.m. on April 21.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage in the 100 block of Main Street in Cooleemee was reported at 10:20 p.m. on April 21.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 2800 block of Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis between 10 a.m. on April 20 and 10 a.m. on April 10 a.m.
- An assault in the 1300 block of Adams Street in Spencer was reported around 7:20 p.m. on April 22.
- A report of underage consumption of alcohol was taken in the 400 block of North Hwy. 29 in China Grove at 11:25 p.m. on April 22.
- Sherman William Moss, 58, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.
- Luther Alan Stanley, 45, was charged with felony flight/escape on April 20.
- Sergio Duarte-Saucedo, 35, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine on April 20.
- Hope Delores Hall, 50, was charged with misdemeanor resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer on April 20.
- Marlon Kerry King, 32, was charged with felony gun on educational property on April 20.
- Kenyon Zihem Dillard, 19, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a stolen firearm on April 21.
- Tyrisha Nicole Gibson, 24, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on April 21.
- Crystal Craig Mullis, 47, was charged with misdemeanor school attendance law violation on April 21.
- Kimberly Grooms, 31, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 21.
- David Michael Brown, 40, was charged with misdemeanor fraud-food stamps/welfare on April 21.
- Jose Eduardo Miranda Mercado, 20, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on April 21.
- Damarius Katrell Hampton, 31, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property on April 22.
- Jenny Lynn Chamberlain, 67, was charged with misdemeanor open burning of solid waste on April 22.
- Teressa Nicole Menefee, 41, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises
- Rondale Jermaine Corbett, 30, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on April 22.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 11:10 p.m. on April 21. The total estimated loss was $200.
- An unknown subject reportedly threw rocks through a window of a store in the 1000 block of Freeland Drive around 4:20 a.m. on April 22.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of North Jackson Street between 9 p.m. on April 21 and 8 a.m. on April 22. The total estimated loss was $300.
- A hit and run reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 9:38 a.m. on April 22.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 900 block of East Innes Street around 10:10 a.m. on April 22.
- A fraud reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Hidden Creek Circle between noon on April 20 and 7 a.m. on April 21. The total estimated loss was $3,000.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Parkview Circle between 7:20-11 a.m. on April 22.
- A fraud reportedly occurred in the 500 block of North Main Street between 3 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 2:59 p.m. on March 22. The total estimated loss was $3,030.
- A burglary in the 700 block of Ryan Street was reported at 8 p.m. on April 22.
- Threats were reportedly made in the 500 block of West Marsh Street in Salisbury between 11 p.m. on April 22 and 9 a.m. on April 23.
- Shots were reportedly fired into an occupied house in the 800 block of East Lafayette Street around 4:33 p.m. on April 23.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 500 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between 3:30-5 p.m. on April 23.
- A license plate was reportedly stolen in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 5:19-5:43 p.m. on April 23.
- A female victim left her purse in a shopping cart in the 200 block of Faith Road between 3:30-5 p.m. on April 23.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Faith Road between 2:15 a.m. on April 19 and 7:48 p.m. on April 23.
- An assault in the 1100 block of Bringle Ferry Road was reported at 9:10 p.m. on April 23.
- A report of property damage in the 3100 block of South Main Street was taken at 1:19 a.m. on April 24.
- Alonzo Mendoza, 21, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on April 22.
- Christopher Lee Adams, 50, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on April 22.
- Andre Van Williams, 56, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering — building on April 22.
- Maurice Darnell Miller, 34, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on April 23.
- Skekeite Lashonda Robinson, 35, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault — battery and affray on April 23.