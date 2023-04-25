Blotter for April 25

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A report of marijuana possession was taken in the 65000 block of I-85 in China Grove around 8:54 a.m. on April 20.

An assault in the 100 block of Harrelson Drive in Granite Quarry was reported at 7:47 p.m. on April 20.

Vandalism resulting in property damage in the 2200 block of Hwy. 152 in China Grove was reported at 12:14 p.m. on April 21.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Stirewalt Road in China Grove between 2:27 and 4:30 p.m. on April 19.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Meadow Lane in Mooresville between 5 p.m. on April 15 and 5 p.m. on April 16.

A fraud by impersonation in the 100 block of Wind Drive in Salisbury was reported at 9:20 p.m. on April 21.

Vandalism resulting in property damage in the 100 block of Main Street in Cooleemee was reported at 10:20 p.m. on April 21.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 2800 block of Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis between 10 a.m. on April 20 and 10 a.m. on April 10 a.m.

An assault in the 1300 block of Adams Street in Spencer was reported around 7:20 p.m. on April 22.

A report of underage consumption of alcohol was taken in the 400 block of North Hwy. 29 in China Grove at 11:25 p.m. on April 22.

Sherman William Moss, 58, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

Luther Alan Stanley, 45, was charged with felony flight/escape on April 20.

Sergio Duarte-Saucedo, 35, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine on April 20.

Hope Delores Hall, 50, was charged with misdemeanor resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer on April 20.

Marlon Kerry King, 32, was charged with felony gun on educational property on April 20.

Kenyon Zihem Dillard, 19, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a stolen firearm on April 21.

Tyrisha Nicole Gibson, 24, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on April 21.

Crystal Craig Mullis, 47, was charged with misdemeanor school attendance law violation on April 21.

Kimberly Grooms, 31, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 21.

David Michael Brown, 40, was charged with misdemeanor fraud-food stamps/welfare on April 21.

Jose Eduardo Miranda Mercado, 20, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on April 21.

Damarius Katrell Hampton, 31, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property on April 22.

Jenny Lynn Chamberlain, 67, was charged with misdemeanor open burning of solid waste on April 22.

Teressa Nicole Menefee, 41, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises