Three suspected in bank robbery apprehended

SALISBURY — Three would-be bank robbers did not make it far with their loot and were taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Dimerrion Tre’vonne Boulware, 23; Zaccheus Cortez McNair, 23; and Kiara Jade Mora-Branham, 21, were charged with felony common-law robbery for their role in the heist.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, two individuals entered Fidelity Bank on Statesville Boulevard and demanded money. Neither of them reportedly revealed a firearm.

They left with approximately $3,000 and fled in a bright green Dodge Challenger with racing stripes.

“It made it really easy for (NC) Highway Patrol to make the stop,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

The stop occurred near mile marker 65 on I85 southbound.

During the investigation, the money was reportedly recovered from Mora-Branham’s person.

Mora-Branham was held on a $40,000 bond. Boulware’s bond was set at $30,000. McNair was released on a $40,000 bond.