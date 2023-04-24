Photo gallery: West victory over Mustangs leads to tie atop SPC baseball standings Published 8:23 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

1 of 14

West Rowan rolled 11-4, finished a season sweep of the Mustangs and moved into a tie for first with East Rowan in the South Piedmont Conference baseball standings Friday. See story details here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/04/22/high-school-baseball-west-sweeps-mustangs-carson-tops-south-again/