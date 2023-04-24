High school sports: South’s Friday games moved to Monday

Published 2:58 am Monday, April 24, 2023

By Post Sports

South Rowan pitcher Lexie Ritchie. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

South Rowan athletic events that were scheduled for Friday have been moved up to Monday (tonight) due to the weather outlook.

That includes South at West Rowan baseball. That’s a jayvee-varsity doubleheader, with the jayvees starting at 4:30 p.m.

West Rowan is tied for first place in the South Piedmont Conference with East Rowan.

South will host Carson in softball on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Carson is tied for first in the SPC with West Rowan.

South’s Senior Night soccer action also has been moved up to Monday. The Raiders are playing Carson.

 

 

 

 

