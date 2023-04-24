College softball: Catawba seeded 6th for SAC tourney Published 2:48 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba softball split with Coker on Sunday’s Senior Day to conclude the regular season.

The Indians won the first game, 5-4, when Riley Tucker hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, with Christina Brendle on base.

Tucker also pitched three shutout innings in that game. Alexandra Baquie pitched the last four and got her 17th win.

In the second game, the Cobras took a 4-2 victory despite four hits by Catawba’s Bri Gallagher. Aniya King had two hits.

Catawba (25-17, 13-11) tied for fifth in the South Atlantic Conference. The Indians were even with Carson–Newman in the standings but lost head-to-head to the Eagles, so they’re seeded sixth for this week’s SAC tourney.

The top eight SAC teams made the tournament.

The first round format calls for double-elimination mini-tournaments on April 27-29 that will be hosted by SAC champ Wingate and runner-up Lenoir-Rhyne.

Wingate will host (4) Newberry, (5) Carson-Newman and (8) Anderson.

Lenoir-Rhyne will host (3) Lincoln Memorial, (6) Catawba and (7) Limestone.

The two survivors will meet in a best-of-three series that will be played on May 3-4. The best remaining seed will host that series.

SAC Tournament

Thursday, April 27 (Wingate)

Game 1: #5 Carson-Newman vs #4 Newberry, 1 p.m.

Game 2: #8 Anderson vs #1 Wingate, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 (Hickory)

Game 1: #6 Catawba vs #3 Lincoln Memorial, 3 p.m.

Game 2: #7 Limestone vs #2 Lenoir-Rhyne, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28 (Wingate)

Game 3: Winner Gm 1 vs Winner Gm 2, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Loser Gm 1 vs Loser Gm 2, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Gm 3 vs Winner Gm 4, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 28 (Hickory)

Game 3: Winner Gm 1 vs Winner Gm 2, Noon

Game 4: Loser Gm 1 vs Loser Gm 2, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Gm 3 vs Winner Gm 4, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 (Wingate)

Game 6: Winner Gm 5 vs Winner Gm 4, Noon.

Game 7: Loser Gm 6 vs Loser Gm 6, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Saturday, April 29 (Hickory)

Game 6: Winner Gm 5 vs Winner Gm 4, Noon.

Game 7: Loser Gm 6 vs Loser Gm 6, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Championship series