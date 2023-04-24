College baseball: Indians finish third in SAC; tournament pairings announced Published 2:22 am Monday, April 24, 2023

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Back in late January, Catawba head baseball coach Jim Gantt looked over a young roster and talked about how what a high percentage of the guys would be back in 2024.

It’s been a rebuilding season, as expected — Catawba’s 27-21 overall record reflects that — but the Indians still managed a 16-7 record in the South Atlantic Conference, while setting themselves up for big things in 2024.

Catawba took third place in the final SAC standings, finishing behind Newberry and Wingate, but ahead of Carson-Newman and Lenoir-Rhyne, by winning two out of three in a high-scoring series at Limestone.

Catawba won 13-11 on Friday with Dylan Driver (Carson) and Jr Lingerfelt hitting home runs, lost ugly, 13-5, on Saturday afternoon and won 12-10 in Saturday’s absolutely wild series finale.

To prevail 12-10, Catawba had to overcome a nine-run first inning by Limestone. Relief ace Robbie Cowie pitched five innings in a seven-inning game. He allowed only one run, struck out five and gave the Indians a chance to come back.

Catawba won it with a three-run seventh. Cameron Mills had the go-ahead hit.

Levi Perrell homered, scored four runs and drove in three. Cole Hales (Carson) had three hits and knocked in four. Driver, Mills, Carson Yates and Drew Robertson had multiple hits.

Not much positive happened in a 13-5 loss that included an eight-run inning by the Saints. Perrell, Driver and Jackson Finger had RBIs.

•••

The SAC tournament is scheduled for April 28-30.

Double-elimination mini–tournaments will be played at two sites.

Top-seeded Newberry will host (4) Lenoir-Rhyne, (5) Lincoln Memorial and (8) Tusculum.

Second-seeded Wingate will host (3) Catawba, (6) Lincoln Memorial and (7) Anderson.

The two survivors will meet for the championship in a best-of-three series on May 7-8.

That series will be played at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn. The SAC champion automatically makes the regional field.

The SAC Tournament schedule

Friday, April 28 (Newberry)

Game 1: #5 Lenoir-Rhyne vs #4 Carson-Newman, 3 p.m.

Game 2: #8 Tusculum vs #1 Newberry, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28 (Wingate)

Game 1: #6 Lincoln Memorial vs #3 Catawba, 3 p.m.

Game 2: #7 Anderson vs #2 Wingate, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 (Newberry)

Game 3: Winner Gm 1 vs Winner Gm 2, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Loser Gm 1 vs Loser Gm 2, 2:45 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Gm 3 vs Winner Gm 4, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 (Wingate)

Game 3: Winner Gm 1 vs Winner Gm 2, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Loser Gm 1 vs Loser Gm 2, 2:45 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Gm 3 vs Winner Gm 4, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 (Newberry)

Game 6: Winner Gm 5 vs Winner Gm 4, Noon

Game 7: Loser Gm 6 vs Loser Gm 6, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Sunday, April 30 (Wingate)

Game 6: Winner Gm 5 vs Winner Gm 4, Noon

Game 7: Loser Gm 6 vs Loser Gm 6, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Championship Series

Sunday, May 7 – Monday, May 8 (Kodak, Tenn.)