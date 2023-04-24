China Grove man charged with sex acts on a dog Published 9:54 am Monday, April 24, 2023

CHINA GROVE — Rowan County investigators arrested a China Grove man last week for participating in sex acts with an ex-girlfriend’s dog.

Cody William Sprague, 31, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with crimes against nature.

According to a report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received information on April 12 that a county resident was allegedly partaking in sexual acts with an animal, prompting an immediate investigation.

Evidence discovered during the investigation reportedly confirmed Sprague sent an explicit video through a social media application depicting him participating in sexual activity with a dog. The dog belonged to Sprague and his ex-girlfriend, who was reportedly unaware that sexual misconduct had occurred in their residence.

Detectives interviewed Sprague, who reportedly confessed that the accusations brought against him were true.

Reports indicated that the sexual acts were not performed on the dog but instead on Sprague. Rowan County Animal Control was notified, and they conducted their own investigation.

According to the RCSO, additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.