Letters to the editor: April 23 Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

Why was it so easy to identify leaker so quickly?

In a matter of just a few days the FBI arrested a suspect as the one who allegedly leaked Pentagon papers.

Considering the thousands upon thousands who work on military bases across the country, their efforts to identify the person was rather quick.

Yet, with Supreme Court and the Roe leak coupled with the fact less than 60 people in one building had access to the initial draft, the FBI stated they could not identify the source. What a joke!

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Time to provide help for the hungry

In response to the My Turn article, “Homelessness a systemic problem” (April 20):

Community members, please join us in filling the void that our local food banks are facing right now by donating canned/dry goods to the National Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13. In addition to homelessness, food pantries are depleted and many men, women, children and seniors do not know when their next meal will be.

Participating in Stamp Out Hunger is easy! Simply leave your nonperishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13, and your letter carrier will handle the rest. All donations will benefit Rowan Helping Ministries and The Salvation Army of Rowan County. Please help us in the fight to #StampOutHunger!

— Tara Bailey

Editor’s note: Bailey is marketing and communications manager for Rowan County United Way.