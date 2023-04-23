Kannapolis City Council preview: hearing on rezoning Trinity Church Road and Stirewalt Road
Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council will be holding a meeting on Monday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the city hall building. Here are the agenda items that will be under discussion:
- Mayor Darrell Hinnant will make proclamations for Autism Awareness Month and National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
- Continuation of case No. CZ-2022-08 conditional rezoning request for Trinity Church and Stirewalt roads.
- Public hearing for use of CDBG and HOME program funds FY 2023-2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024).
- Appoint a member of city council as designated voting delegate for the North Carolina League of Municipalities annual business meeting.