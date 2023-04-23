China Grove resident named Food Lion’s deli/bakery manager of year Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

China Grove resident Michele Admundson has been named Food Lion’s Fresh@Home Deli/Bakery Manager of the Year.

Admundson works at store No. 2228 and joined Food Lion in 2012 as a part-time cake decorator. Since then, she’s held several retail positions and was promoted to deli manager in 2020. She was selected for this honor out of all deli/bakery managers across more than 1,100 Food Lion locations.

“Michele is an amazing deli/bakery manager,” said Scott Libbey, vice president of Food Lion’s Central Division said in a news release. “She leads her associates with care and her department with a passion for driving sales and serving her community. She takes great pride in her department, her store and her associates.”

Admundson said “It was definitely surprising. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I try to maintain a fresh, clean, reliable deli/bakery experience. I never want to let my store manager or (Food Lion shoppers) down.”