West Rowan High School Class of 1968 holds 55th reunion Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

The West Rowan High School Class of 1968 held its 55th reunion at Sloan Park and the Ruritan Hall on Saturday, April 15. With 65 classmates, the total guest register list was 112, with most of graduates bringing their spouse. “Cheers for 55 Years” was the theme and 14 committee members worked to organize the event. Members were able to tour the Country Life Museum at Sloan Park and came from as far away as Colorado, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. Debbie Suggs catered the meal and veterans from the class were honored, as well as those class members who have passed. The event ended with this quote, “If you have pulse you have purpose in life.”