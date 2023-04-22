Rhema Praise and Worship Church celebrating 12th pastoral anniversary Sunday Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPENCER — The Deaconess Ministry and members of Rhema Praise and Worship Church Inc. of 117 Long Ferry Road will celebrate Pastor Rev. Alonza Williams Sr. and First Lady Associate Pastor Joyce Williams’ 12th pastoral anniversary on Sunday, April 23. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with Minister Tená Williams of Rhema bringing the morning message and concluding at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Patrick Jones., along with the congregation of Shady Grove Baptist Church of Mt. Ulla, whose pastor, Rev. Williamson, will bring the evening message.