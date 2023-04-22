Library Notes: Decision, decisions — What should you read next? Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

By Ici Pozo

Rowan Public Library

Do you ever feel like you don’t know what you’re in the mood to read? Do you want to dive deep into a book but don’t know what book to pick? Deciding what to read next may not be easy, but the search process has just gotten better at Rowan Public Library. RPL’s online catalog has gone through a major update after the migration process back in January. Patrons can use the online catalog by visiting the Rowan Public Library’s website www.rowanpubliclibrary.org and clicking the Catalog link located on the upper right-hand corner — or simply type what you are looking for in the search bar.

If you find yourself visiting RPL’s catalog and you have absolutely no idea what you are in the mood to read, start the search process by picking something you are passionate about. If you like thrillers or romance novels, type that into the search bar and discover all the wonderful titles RPL has to offer. If you want books on specific topics such as “fairies” within the “fantasy” genre, type in “fairies” + “fantasy” in the search bar. RPL’s online catalog will provide you access to any title in the collection that includes those subjects. For more narrow searches, use the filter options located on the left-hand corner of the website. These filters will allow you to focus your search on adult/general or juvenile titles, fiction or non-fiction. The opportunities to discover a new favorite book or author are endless, so pick a subject and dive right in!

For more information about titles Rowan Public Library has to offer, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 980-432-8670. You can also stop by your nearest library branch for information on how to use the online catalog to find your next read.

Ici Pozo is a library support specialist at the Rowan Public Library.