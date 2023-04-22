Guitarist from Connecticut performing at Shug’s
Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023
Anthony Troy, a guitarist from Connecticut who represents the Fretmonkey Records label specializing in solo acoustic guitar, will perform at Shug’s at Brooklyn South Square on Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. and cost is $5 at the door.
Troy is an award-winning composer and guitarist who’s performed for over 14 years at venues worldwide. He is known for diversity in styles as well as versatility across all genres on the instrument. His video and EPKare online.