Area Sports Briefs: Catawba baseball wins at Limestone Published 1:10 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

From staff reports

Catawba won 13-11 at Limestone on Friday, building a 10-2 lead and then hanging on.

Austin Fine (9-1) pitched well early and got relief help from Casey Gouge (West Rowan), Cole Hales (Carson) and Robbie Cowie, who earned his fifth save.

Dylan Driver (Carson) and JR Lingerfelt homered for the Indians (26-20, 15-6 SAC). Levi Perrell and Cooper Bryson had two hits.

The series continues on Saturday.

•••

Freshman Cameron Padgett (East Rowan) made his first start on the mound for UNC on Thursday against the Charlotte 49ers.

Padgett didn’t get the win, but he pitched well in a 5-3 victory by the Tar Heels. He allowed five hits, one walk and two runs. He struck out five.

•••

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) hit a three-run homer for UNC in Friday’s 9-8 loss to Boston College.

HS basketball

Salisbury’s Jayden “Juke” Harris was named first team All-State by High School OT.

Salisbury’s Kyla Bryant was a second team All-State pick on the girls team,while West Rowan’s Lauren Arnold made the third team.

HS fishing

Garrett Christy of Salisbury was named to the Bassmaster High School All-State team, and Hunter Alexander of China Grove is Honorable Mention All-State.

The students were selected based on success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.

B.A.S.S. received over 300 nominations from across the nation. From those nominations, judges selected 52 student anglers from 30 states.

As a member of the All-State team, Christy is on the nomination list for the 12-person All-America team.

HS girls soccer

West Rowan battled on even terms with Central Cabarrus for a half, but the Vikings pulled away for a4-0 South Piedmont Conference victory on Friday.

Emily Kelly made eight saves for the Falcons.

HS boys golf

Good golf was played at McCanless on Thursday, with East Rowan hosting teams from Salisbury and Gray Stone as well as a few of the standouts from other Rowan schools.

East shot 146 to lead the team scoring, with county champ Salisbury shooting 154 and Gray Stone 163.

Medalists were East’s Jaden Sprinkle and Brady McIntyre and West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley with 35s.

Bo Brincefield shot 36 to pace Salisbury. Gray Stone’s Jacob Trainor shot 37. East’s Landon Merrell and Brayden Mulkey shot 38s, and Salisbury’s John McCoy and Sam Goodman shot 39s. The fourth scorer for Salisbury was Warren Fesperman (40).

Carson’s Cade Cranfield also shot 40.

Kepley won closest to the pin on No. 3 and No. 6.

Sprinkle won the longest drive contest on No. 4, while Brincefield won on No. 8.

•••

Four South Piedmont Conference teams and the top four individuals not on those teams will qualify for the 3A Midwest Regional to be held in Lexington at Sapona Golf Club on Monday, May 8.

Two Central Carolina Conference teams and four individuals not on those teams will qualify for the 2A Midwest Regional to be held on May 8 at Pilot Knob Park in Surry County.

HS boys tennis

Salisbury (13-0) finished an undefeated regular season with a 9-0 Senior Day win against North Rowan on Wednesday and an 8-1 win at Lexington on Thursday.

The Central Carolina Conference Tournament is set for April 25-26 at Lexington and will qualify three singles players and three doubles teams for the 2A Midwest Regional (May 5-6) to be hosted by Salisbury, plus two singles players and two doubles teams for the 1A West Regional that will be played in Mount Airy.

Salisbury will find out its seeding for the dual team state playoffs on May 1. First-round playoff matches are scheduled for May 3.

•••

East Rowan won 6-3 against Carson on Tuesday and went 6-0 against the other Rowan teams in the South Piedmont Conference.

The South Piedmont Conference Tournament is set for April 25 at Concord’s Les Myers Park and will qualify seven doubles teams and seven singles players for the 3A Midwest Regional. The regional also will be conducted in Concord at Myers Park (May 5-6).

HS track and field

East Rowan’s girls scored 90 points and breezed to victory in a home tri-meet with Carson (38.5) and Trinity (37.5).

Jasmyne Brown won the pole vault and triple jump, Peyton Whicker won both hurdling events; Savannah Wise won the 100 and 200, and Jadyn Featherstone won the 800 and 3200.

Badyn Sweatt won the discus, and the Mustangs got first-place points in three relays.

Carson winners were Cadi Joyner in the high jump; Devyn Lee in the long jump, and Emma Portin in the 400.

•••

East’s boys won the 4×400, the last event, to tie Trinity with 81 points. Carson scored 21.

Jacob Butler swept the throws for East.

Other East winners were Gavin Rodgers in the 1600; Cole Eagle in the long jump; Cohen Self in the pole vault; Jordan Brooks in the triple jump, and Daniel Gonzalez in the 400.

Carson’s Carson Aman won the 800.

•••

The Central Carolina Conference Championships are scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at West Davidson.

•••

The South Piedmont Conference Championships are set for May 3 at East Rowan.

•••

Regionals will be conducted on May 12-13 to qualify athletes for the state championships.

Running

Former Salisbury High athlete David Simons, 29, competed in the recent Boston Marathon and ran a personal best 2:46.

Legion baseball

Tristan Wyatt, a South Rowan High and American Legion catcher who was known as “Shaggy” for his flowing mane a while back, has been named as the new head coach of the Mocksville American Legion team.

Local golf

Tom Seitz made a hole-in-one, the second of his career, at Warrior on No. 12.

Seitz used a 3-iron Hybrid to accomplish the feat.

Jay Taylor witnessed the shot.

Rings and things

Jalon Walker (Salisbury) amassed quite a collection of jewelry for his freshman football season with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Walker recently received championship rings for the SEC, the SEC Championship Game, the Peach Bowl and, of course, the National Championship.