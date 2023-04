Three vehicles involved in crash on Statesville Boulevard Published 1:43 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

SALISBURY — Three vehicles were involved in a crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 2112 Statesville Blvd. in front of Food Lion. Two of the vehicles were towed away and the owner of a damaged Buick sedan was able to drive it away from the scene. No injuries were reported.