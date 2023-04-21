Rowan Public Library prepares to celebrate National Library Week from April 23-29 Published 12:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan Public Library System will join libraries of all types next week in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs, and expertise during National Library Week.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April. The annual celebration highlights the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools, and campuses, providing public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.

This year’s National Library Week theme is “There’s More to the Story,” and that is certainly the case at RPL. Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, crafting classes, lectures, and more. Rowan Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, including access to printing, faxing, and copying; Libby, a free eBook and eAudiobook service; access to Ancestry.com; Gale Courses, and much more.

Library programs encourage community members to meet to discuss civic issues, work together using new technologies or learn alongside one another. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s core needs are being met.

The RPL System consists of four physical branches – Headquarters (Salisbury), East (Rockwell), South Rowan Regional (China Grove) and West (Cleveland). RPL seeks to serve its community by offering programs that allow individuals with similar interests, experiences, and information needs to connect. For example, Headquarters’ March 15 Financing a Rural Home program partnered with Farm Credit to give advice and answer questions for first-time buyers; East and West’s adult Pinterest Club programs allow people to gather and create a Pinterest-inspired craft while getting the opportunity to get to know other members of the community; and the April 21 NC Statewide Star Party at RPL South invites customers of all ages to celebrate the night sky with storytelling, hands-on STEAM activities, guided

night sky viewing, and more.

Community members can learn more about RPL and its offerings in many ways. Follow the library on Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary), Twitter (@rowanlibrarync), or Instagram (@rowanlibrarync). Explore RPL’s website at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org and check out the online calendar. For monthly library updates, interested community members can subscribe to the Friends of RPL newsletter by calling 704-216-8240. Everyone is invited to stop by their nearest RPL branch and explore the services being offered there.