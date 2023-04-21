Jerrod Niemann, Love and Theft to headline Michael Waltrip Brewing Craft Beer & Country Music Festival in Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The worlds of NASCAR, country music and beer will converge for the inaugural Michael Waltrip Brewing Craft Beer & Country Music Festival at Atrium Health Ballpark, the home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, on Thursday, May 25. Nashville-based country music stars Jerrod Niemann and duo Love and Theft will perform along with special guest songwriters.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and Fox Sports analyst Michael Waltrip founded his brewery and taproom in Bristol, Virginia, in 2021. The company distributes handcrafted beers in five states, including North Carolina. The company intends to open a second Michael Waltrip Taproom in the greater Charlotte area in May.

“I’m so excited to partner with the Cannon Ballers to bring the Michael Waltrip Brewing Craft Beer & Country Music Festival to Kannapolis,” said Waltrip in a news release. “Celebrating great country music with Love and Theft and my friend Jerrod Niemann while enjoying our beers and supporting a great cause will make for a fun evening.”

Jerrod Niemannhas scored 10 Top 40 hits including “Lover, Lover” and “Drink to that All Night.” He has also written hit songs for artists such as Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Lee Brice.

Love and Theft’s Top 40 songs are “Runaway” and “Angel Eyes.” The Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM)-nominated best duo is also known for the CMT-nominated best duo video “Runnin Out of Air.”

A key part of the event is to generate support for the veteran-focused nonprofit organization CreatiVets. The Cannon Ballers, Jerrod Niemann, Love and Theft and Michael Waltrip will join forces to offer autographed items to generate funds to support the CreatiVets mission. CreatiVets offers opportunities to help disabled veterans cope with service-related trauma using various forms of art, including songwriting, visual arts, music and creative writing.

Tickets are on sale through the Cannon Ballers website kcballers.com. A limited number of VIP packages will be offered at $125 each to include early admission, access to the premium Kinetic Club and first base dugout plus a private meet and greet with Waltrip.

Early-bird ticket and beer passport packages will be offered at $30 per person and include a general admission ticket and four beer-tasting pours once the gates open at 6 pm. Love and Theft will take the stage at 7 p.m. This event is for people 21 and older and will occur rain or shine.